newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago PD Season 8 finale spoilers: Will Kim make it out alive?

By Alexandria Ingham
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKim was taken at the end of Chicago PD Season 8, Episode 15. The search is on for her in the Chicago PD Season 8 finale, but will she make it out alive?. We knew something bad was going to happen at the end of the previous episode. The benefit of being able to film all episodes planned this year is that Chicago PD has been able to bring a big moment. All the foreshadowing in previous episodes has led to this big moment.

precincttv.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Kim Feel#Episodes#Nbc#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

8 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen. The dust hasn't settled yet, but at least eight shows have been canceled over the last week as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are Prodigal Son on FOX, Rebel on ABC, and All Rise on CBS. Meanwhile, The CW and NBC have yet to announce the status of several shows on the renewal/cancellation bubble.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Prepare for ‘Unseen Improvements’

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are looking to get an answer to that question, have no fear! We’ll address that in this piece, but also look to what could be an exciting episode entitled “Unseen Improvements.”. Without further ado, let’s go ahead and celebrate the fact that...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 8 finale spoilers: The love-triangle conclusion

Tonight on the Hallmark Channel you’re going to finally. When Calls the Heart season 8 finale, and we’ve got an even larger sense now of the intention. Speaking via TV Insider, star Erin Krakow notes that the conclusion to the love-triangle story will be “satisfying and romantic,” even if it’s not currently clear who Elizabeth will choose between Nathan and Lucas.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD season 8, episode 14 photos: Safe

This week’s upcoming Chicago PD episode will feature Hailey Upton, and the photos NBC has made available from the episode showcase that. “Safe” involves Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) taking the lead when Intelligence investigates a series of home invasion robberies. As such, you can see her in several of the promotional photos, including two really good action shots. It’s not Chicago PD without some kind of action sequence and Upton has always been fearless at confronting whatever bad guys are in her path.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Blue Bloods Spoilers: Joe Hill Returns In CBS Show’s Season Finale

Blue Bloods spoilers tease that Joe Hill (Will Hochman), the son of Joe Reagan (uncast character) will make a return to Blue Bloods in the two-hour season finale, set to air on May 14. Blue Bloods Spoilers – Joe Hill, The Missing Reagan At The Family Dinner Table. Blue Bloods...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chicago Med: Is There Any Way For Natalie To Come Back From Her Latest Mistake?

Spoilers lie ahead for Episode 13 of Chicago Med Season 6, "What A Tangled Web We Weave." Chicago Med started putting Natalie Manning through the emotional wringer earlier in Season 6 with the reveal that her mother is having very serious heart trouble, and it came down to surgery vs. Will's trial medication to prolong her life as comfortably as possible. Natalie followed Crockett's advice and Carol went the surgical route, and Natalie didn't second-guess her decision until it was too late for Carol to receive the trial meds... in any kind of approved way, anyway. Natalie stole a bottle of the trial meds, and now it seems that there may be no way for her to come back from it.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 premiere date hopes for Jay Hernandez, cast

Following tonight’s season 3 finale, are you curious to learn the Magnum PI season 4 premiere date? Is the show for sure coming back?. We don’t want to beat around the bush here too much, so let’s kick things off by getting the good news out of the way: There will be more new episodes coming to CBS down the road! The network made the announcement a little bit earlier in the spring, and that means you don’t have to worry about a lack of resolution to any story thread presented tonight.
Chicago, ILPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD Season 9 premiere date, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more

NBC has released the fall schedule for the 2021-2022 TV season, and Chicago PD Season 9 is definitely on the list. Here’s everything we know so far. We already knew Chicago PD Season 9 was going to happen. Back when NBC renewed the show for Season 8, the renewal came with a three-season order. That takes us through to Chicago PD Season 10.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 spoilers: Will Perdita Weeks return as Higgins?

Is Perdita Weeks coming back on Magnum PI season 4 as Juliet Higgins? After the season 3 finale, we understand the concern. Luckily, we have some more news today that should give you very little to worry about. In a new post on Twitter, the series’ official writers’ room confirmed that “absolutely” you are going to have a chance to see more of Higgins on the show. She will be back in Hawaii, so her Doctors Without Borders trip with Ethan is not going to be a permanent one.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How MacGyver Had To Change The Final Episode After The CBS Cancellation

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of MacGyver on CBS. MacGyver has come to an end on CBS with the fifth and final season finale, and with no sign of the show scoring a rescue like some cancelled shows that came before it, fans may want to resign themselves to the idea that this episode truly was the end of the road for the characters. Of course, it's not altogether surprising that the episode feels more like a season finale than a series finale; the cancellation order came down only after the fifth season had finished filming. According to showrunner Monica Macer, she had to make some changes to the finale in light of the cancellation order.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Is there any hope of season 6?

Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? What does the future of the show look like? If you’re looking for any answers here at all, we’ve got them for you within!. The first thing that we should do here is rather simple: Note that the show is currently over. Last week’s episode was the series finale and while we may not want that to be the case, there’s no way to change the fact that it is. The show at least ended with Mac and Riley being okay, but it obviously left the door open for a LOT more. Take, for example, the Phoenix Foundation getting more into the private sector. Meanwhile, there were still questions aplenty about the future of Mac’s romantic life.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 11 finale photo: A big Jamie & Eddie moment?

Can you believe that the Blue Bloods season 11 finale is coming on CBS this Friday? This season has felt both incredibly long and incredibly short at the same time; consider that a consequence of the global health crisis, where nothing makes anywhere near as much sense as it used to.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Chicago P.D.’s LaRoyce Hawkins Teases a Major Challenge for Intelligence

Chicago P.D. is ending its eighth season with Intelligence targeting a ruthless crime ring, one that “threatens everything,” LaRoyce Hawkins (who plays Officer Kevin Atwater) teases. (The finale airs May 26.) “It’s a perfect crime ring to really challenge [the unit’s] integrity,” he continues. “[Deputy Superintendent] Sam Miller [Nicole Ari...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Neighborhood season 3 finale spoilers: A birthday surprise?

Next week on CBS The Neighborhood season 3 will be talking off into the sunset, and of course there will be some humor. Yet, “Welcome to the Surprise” could also be one of the more emotional half-hours of the season. There’s a birthday celebration and yet, also an opportunity for Calvin to reflect on the past. It’s a chance to learn more about the Butler family history and what makes Cedric the Entertainer’s character precisely who he is.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 11 finale promo: Joe Hill in danger!

The Blue Bloods season 11 finale is poised to air on CBS this coming Friday, and you better believe that it’s going to be one of the most intense episodes of the series. How can it not be when you consider what some of the stakes are?. The primary focus,...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale spoilers: Zoey’s big decision

Tomorrow night on NBC the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale is going to be here — and Zoey faces a tough choice. Over the past year-plus we’ve see Jane Levy’s character in a love triangle-of-sorts with Max and Simon. It’s taken a long time for her to figure everything out and understandably so. She had to go through the grieving of losing her father, as well as try to picture a future with both of them.