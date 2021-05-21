Chicago PD Season 8 finale spoilers: Will Kim make it out alive?

Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? What does the future of the show look like? If you’re looking for any answers here at all, we’ve got them for you within!. The first thing that we should do here is rather simple: Note that the show is currently over. Last week’s episode was the series finale and while we may not want that to be the case, there’s no way to change the fact that it is. The show at least ended with Mac and Riley being okay, but it obviously left the door open for a LOT more. Take, for example, the Phoenix Foundation getting more into the private sector. Meanwhile, there were still questions aplenty about the future of Mac’s romantic life.