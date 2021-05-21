Chicago PD Season 8 finale spoilers: Will Kim make it out alive?
Kim was taken at the end of Chicago PD Season 8, Episode 15. The search is on for her in the Chicago PD Season 8 finale, but will she make it out alive?. We knew something bad was going to happen at the end of the previous episode. The benefit of being able to film all episodes planned this year is that Chicago PD has been able to bring a big moment. All the foreshadowing in previous episodes has led to this big moment.precincttv.com