Eric Fiebelkorn, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce president, never imagined he would be so excited being surrounded by so many bags of trash. But there he was last Saturday afternoon, outside the Chamber of Commerce office on Grand Island Boulevard, standing in front of a large, Casella Dumpster, which was filled beyond capacity with piles of bags stacked next to it. He was forced to call Giorgio Panepinto, who told him not to worry about a thing. The company that picks up garbage on Grand Island and provided the Dumpster, would make sure everything is cleaned up.