For a while now, the Central Intelligence Agency has been rolling out a rebrand to attract diverse operatives with roots in countries they've terrorized with coups, rigged elections, death squads, and assasination plots. In January, the agency launched a glossy new website plastered with Black and brown faces, a sleek minimalist logo, and messaging explicitly aimed at recruiting millennials. Before that, we saw the first executive for Hispanic engagement pen an op-ed expressing that even though "the spies I saw on TV were male Anglo-Saxon Ivy leagues, not Latinas from New Jersey'' she belonged in the agency.