A week after having yet another tight end drafted, Notre Dame football picked up a commitment from another four-star tight end and future NFL draft prospect. Tommy Tremble was selected in the third round by the Panthers, marking the fourth straight draft with a Notre Dame tight end selected. He followed up Durham Smythe in 2018, Alize Mach in 2019, and Cole Kmet in 2020. It’s rare to see that type of success from the tight end position and Notre Dame is truly making that case to be “Tight End U” — look out, Stanford.