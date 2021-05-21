newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

After weathering pandemic storm, Travis Linville wants fans to know: 'I'm Still Here'

oklahoman.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Linville is getting back to where he was 15 months ago when the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world and created a sort of strange time warp. The acclaimed Oklahoma singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist recently played his first in-person public concert in many months outdoors at Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art, his calendar is starting to fill up with shows, and he is finally releasing Friday his full-length album "I'm Still Here."

www.oklahoman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Tennessee State
City
Chickasha, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
State
Texas State
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Ree Drummond
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
John Fullbright
Person
Hayes Carll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weathering#Storm#Music Concerts#Sound Of Music#Recorded Music#New Music#Patreon#Black Mesa Records#Broken Arrow#Jd#Jt#The Grand Ole Opry#Tulsans#Wine#Highwomen#Food Network#Longtime Bond Linville#Pandemic Adaptation#Songwriter#Paired Mcpherson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Music

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — John Legend will headline a concert to mark 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. Legend will play the Remember and Rise event at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on May 31. Other performers and speakers will be announced later. The concert is sponsored by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which seeks to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black. Concert organizers plan to televise the concert, but details were not given.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Teacher Of The Day: Jessica Bond & Kristen Gregory

Monday's teachers of the day are Jessica Bond and Kristen Gregory, pre-kindergarten teachers at Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School. The person who nominated them said that "they are an amazing team, they love and treat their Pre-K students as their own and our student loves being in their class. They take the time to applaud a student for a job well done and for being a good friend. They have lots of fun each day and are patient, kind and incredible teachers."
Tulsa, OKnexttv.com

Programming Review: History’s ‘Tulsa Massacre’ Spotlights a Forgotten Tragedy

History commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa, Oklahoma, race massacre with a powerful and poignant documentary that examines arguably the worst racial incident in U.S. history. The documentary, Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, doesn’t sugarcoat what happened a century ago to Black residents of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, but...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Easy Shrimp Taco's For Your Next Family Dinner

We are Raising Oklahoma with tips from OSU Extension Educator Jessica Riggin. Today, she's breaking down an easy shrimp taco recipe for your next family meal. You can reach out to Jessica for more tips at the Lincoln County OSU Extension Office, located at 811 Manvel in Chandler. You can call them at 405-258-0550.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!