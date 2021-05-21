After weathering pandemic storm, Travis Linville wants fans to know: 'I'm Still Here'
Travis Linville is getting back to where he was 15 months ago when the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world and created a sort of strange time warp. The acclaimed Oklahoma singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist recently played his first in-person public concert in many months outdoors at Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art, his calendar is starting to fill up with shows, and he is finally releasing Friday his full-length album "I'm Still Here."www.oklahoman.com