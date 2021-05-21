newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

High pressure is moving in to push the rain out

By Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo
wbrz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA FLASH FLOOD WATCH is posted for parts of the viewing area, through noon Friday. Additional rainfall of 1 inch with locally higher amounts will be possible. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be west of Baton Rouge and the Mississippi River. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low-lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain occurs.

www.wbrz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Mexico#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather#Heavy Flooding#Dry Season#Storm#Coastal Flooding#Tropics#Nhc#High Seas#Apple#Twitter#Heavy Rainfall#Temperatures#Upper Level Disturbance#Flash Flooding Issues#Coastal Flood Warnings#Ponding#Drainage Capacity#Hurricane Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Louisiana StateWSIL TV

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The Advocate reports that the National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas. The American Press reported that some isolated areas could see as much as 20 inches of rain. Parts of southeastern Texas and western Louisiana were under flash flood warnings on Monday afternoon. Officials were asking residents to stay off the roads and said they had already deployed high water vehicles and boats to assist residents.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baton Rouge: 1. 1718 N Foster Dr SUITE B 225-465-3669; 2. 3600 Florida Blvd 225-387-7610; 3. 2013 Central Rd Ste. B 225-774-1120; 4. 7150 Jefferson Hwy #680 225-364-2847; 5. 2958 Perkins Rd 225-343-4869; 6. 3200 Highland Rd (225) 388-9939; 7. 11430 Florida Blvd (225) 275-3076; 8. 9006 Greenwell Springs Rd (225) 927-5088; 9. 5889 Airline Hwy (225) 357-1407; 10. 15255 George Oneal Rd (225) 752-3710; 11. 14360 Wax Rd (225) 261-6541; 12. 2520 Plank Rd (225) 357-1484; 13. 7411 Florida Blvd (225) 928-8982; 14. 12880 Airline Hwy (225) 751-3611; 15. 9326 Burbank Dr (225) 767-0966; 16. 2001 Millerville Rd (225) 275-2109; 17. 3140 Florida St 225-650-2000; 18. 7305 Florida Blvd 855-453-0774; 19. 8585 Picardy Ave #110 225-767-0822; 20. 3490 Drusilla Ln 225-367-6488; 21. 5439 Airline Hwy 225-358-2299; 22. 13702 Coursey Blvd 225-246-8000; 23. 1401 N Foster Dr 225-987-9184; 24. 3801 North Blvd 225-655-6422; 25. 17000 Medical Center Dr 225-755-4810; 26. 10310 The Grove Blvd 225-761-5905; 27. 5000 Hennessy Blvd 225-765-5500; 28. 6251 Perkins Rd Suite C 225-389-6251; 29. 9688 Florida Blvd Building 5 Suite A 225-408-7587; 30. 2645 O'Neal Ln Building D 225-926-7200; 31. 7777 Hennessy Blvd #114 225-526-4600; 32. 7515 Perkins Rd 225-769-6084; 33. 15232 George Oneal Rd 225-753-0805; 34. 15128 Airline Hwy 225-751-4415; 35. 4857 Government St 225-216-2309; 36. 9960 Bluebonnet Blvd 225-768-7950; 37. 2950 College Dr 225-924-6094; 38. 9650 Airline Hwy 225-926-9604; 39. 10444 N Mall Dr 225-295-1353; 40. 7373 Perkins Rd 225-246-9240; 41. Gateway Twelve Shopping Center, 2152 S Sherwood Forest Blvd 225-272-5370; 42. 5450 Plank Rd 225-355-9782; 43. 3550 Government St 225-343-8878; 44. 11297 Florida Blvd 225-272-9769; 45. 5112 Essen Ln 225-769-7224; 46. 14444 Coursey Blvd 225-753-1499; 47. 7620 Jefferson Hwy 225-929-6566; 48. 12881 Perkins Rd 225-763-6281; 49. 4485 Perkins Rd 225-926-0734; 50. 9983 Bluebonnet Blvd 225-769-4208; 51. 15929 Airline Hwy 225-752-2159; 52. 5955 Airline Hwy 225-355-6925; 53. 9350 Cortana Pl 225-923-3400; 54. 3132 College Dr 225-952-9022; 55. 2171 O'Neal Ln 225-751-3505; 56. 10606 N Mall Dr 225-291-8104; 57. 5255 Highland Rd 225-766-7776; 58. 10550 Burbank Dr 225-412-5054; 59. 9830 Old Hammond Hwy 225-248-1616; 60. 14241 Coursey Blvd 225-752-5354; 61. 11825 Hooper Rd 225-923-6039; 62. 11550 Coursey Blvd 225-421-3070; 63. 8601 Siegen Ln 225-766-8803; 64. 10974 Joor Rd 225-261-4530; 65. 13002 Coursey Blvd 225-756-7110; 66. 100 Woman's Way 225-924-8195;
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns to the Capitol City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a nearly picture perfect weekend around the area, a rainy pattern returns this week. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected through the end of the week, with locally heavy rainfall possible on any given day. The one bit of good news is that the threat for any severe weather appears to be fairly low at this point.
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Baton Rouge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baton Rouge: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grosse Tete, or 10 miles west of Plaquemine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Livonia, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar and Erwinville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until Noon CDT today * Showers and storms will produce locally heavy rainfall mainly during the mid to late morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through midday. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. James; West Baton Rouge A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN ASCENSION WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...IBERVILLE...EAST BATON ROUGE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 953 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramah to near Lake Fausse Pointe. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar, Erwinville, Watson and Ramah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 130 and 178. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 13. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.