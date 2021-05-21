newsbreak-logo
Sense and Sensitivity: Balancing art and life

By Harriette Cole
Eureka Times-Standard
 1 day ago

Dear Harriette: I have a strong passion for creating music. It’s hard to prioritize my art while still being a working-class citizen. As you know, hard work is key in attaining any goal. I also have to fight against the clock of life; music is a young man’s game. I don’t want to leave my dreams behind me, but bills are very real. My question is: How do I balance what I want for my future and what is necessary for right now? — Struggling Artist.

