Sense and Sensitivity: Balancing art and life

My biggest takeaway during this pandemic is a lesson in positivity. I have realised that it is only by being positive even at times of despair, that one can stay level headed and strive ahead in times of dire need and crisis. The book by Dr. .Joseph Murphy entitled How to Unleash the Power of Your Subconscious Mind which is the ‘other version’ of his bestseller- Power of Your Subconscious Mind, has left a profound impact on many lives as they began to believe in themselves more and not pay heed to the noise around. It teaches people the power of positive affirmations and positive thoughts. However, I’ve realised the importance of staying positive from many unlikely sources as well.