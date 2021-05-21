newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Will bankers embrace sensors under their desks when they return to work?

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Reservation systems for seats. Algorithms that say whether a location is crowded or not. Cameras to show what's happening in real-time. Trackers that let others know you are there. Technology that has swept the world for convenience, curiosity, and accountability is arriving at workstations...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Daniel Pinto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Deutsche Bank Ag#Desks#Space Technology#Management Systems#Security Systems#Artificial Sensors#Reuters#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Citigroup#Deutsche Bank Ag#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Jll#Jpmorgan Morgan Stanley#Credit Suisse#Barclays#Desk Sensors#U S Bank Employees#Investment Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Morgan Stanley Bucks Bank Diversity Trend With New Crop of Stars

(Bloomberg) -- After years of talking about the need for more equality on Wall Street, two of the biggest banks just previewed what the finance industry’s next generation of leaders will look like. At Morgan Stanley, they’ll resemble the old guard. Chief Executive Officer James Gorman unveiled his biggest leadership...
Economythefinanser.com

The case for cannibalising the bank

I was thinking about run the bank, change the bank, and the challenges therein. Part of it was down to a conversation that repeats quite often about it being easier to launch a new bank than change the old bank. Something I’ve argued against regularly. Reason being: what are you doing with the old bank, its customers and staff? Letting it rot? Similarly, almost every new bank gets beaten to death by the old bank management – just look at Bó and Finn.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Credit Suisse’s McKessar to leave as banker exodus accelerates

(May 21): Credit Suisse Group AG senior banker Tim McKessar is joining UBS Group AG, becoming the latest to leave the embattled Swiss lender following the collapse of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. McKessar will start at UBS in August running the telecommunications, media and technology advisory team in Sydney,...
TechnologyVentureBeat

As employees return to the office, banks explore surveillance tech

(Reuters) — Reservation systems for seats. Algorithms that say whether a location is crowded or not. Cameras to show what’s happening in real-time. Trackers that let others know you are there. Technology that has swept the world for convenience, curiosity, and accountability is arriving at workstations of U.S. bank employees,...
Businessinvesting.com

Deutsche Bank hires top Credit Suisse ECM banker Gruffat

LONDON (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank has hired Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN)'s Stephane Gruffat as co-head of its equity capital markets unit in Europe, marking the departure of another senior banker from the Swiss lender which has been involved in a run of scandals. Gruffat joins the German bank's equity capital markets for...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

The return to the workplace is re-shaping the workspace

As more Americans get vaccinated, the return-to-office movement is gathering steam. Companies that a month ago were merely speculating about recalling workers are now setting firm deadlines. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told staff to start reporting to the office part-time by July, a move widely interpreted as a signal...
Economysmarteranalyst.com

EU Fines UBS, Nomura, UniCredit Over Illicit Bond Trading

The EU’s antitrust office has fined UBS Group (UBS), Nomura Holdings (NMR), and UniCredit for participating in a European Government Bonds (EGB) trading cartel. Some seven investment banks took part in the illicit bond trading, but not all were fined for various reasons. Collectively, the fine to the banks totaled...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Credit Suisse hires three senior bankers to build Japan advisory

(May 20): Credit Suisse Group AG hired three senior bankers in Japan as the Swiss lender bolsters its investment banking business in the Asian nation. Hiroshi Futagoishi joined from Morgan Stanley to lead the Japan corporate coverage group, reporting to Ryuya Hishinuma, the head of investment banking and capital markets for the country, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
BusinessBenzinga

JPMorgan Chase Launches Morgan Health: What Investors Need To Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) launched Morgan Health on Thursday, an initiative focusing on improving the quality, efficiency and equity of employer-sponsored health care. Morgan Health will be led by Dan Mendelson, who will report to Peter Scher, vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase and a member of the bank's operating committee.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

C2FO, Marcus By Goldman Sachs Team On SMB Financing

Working capital platform C2FO and Marcus by Goldman Sachs are teaming to equip qualified companies that harness C2FO domestically with unsecured financing. The collaboration endeavors to give a novel, quick and effective avenue for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to get a hold of working capital, according to an announcement on Tuesday (May 18).
EconomyFortune

Europe whacks UBS, Nomura, and UniCredit with $450M in fines over bond-market cartel

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Nomura, UBS, and UniCredit have been fined a total of €371 million ($452 million) by the European Commission, for illegally acting as a cartel in the European government bond markets between 2007 and 2011, at the height of the financial crisis.
Businessglossy.co

Talis Capital VC Beatrice Aliprandi: ‘Consumers are not only customers, but ambassadors’

European venture markets have so far made it out of Covid-19 relatively unscathed. In 2020, European startups received a total of $40 billion in venture capital, a decline of only 4% from 2019, according to Crunchbase data. But for the first quarter of 2021, investment in European startups tracked at $21.4 billion, more than double the amount for the same time period year-over-year. Early and late-stage startups were the primary beneficiaries. This is good news for European beauty brands like Nøie, a Danish personalized skin-care brand that raised $12 million in a Series A in May, led by Talis Capital. London-based Talis Capital is an early-stage venture firm. It previously invested in cult-favorite U.K. hair-dye brand Bleach London, marking its U.S. expansion in June with a salon in Los Angeles. Beatrice Aliprandi, principal at Talis Capital, led both the Nøie and Bleach London investments.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Goldman Sachs Courting Investors For Startups

GS Growth, a unit of Goldman Sachs that buys stakes in startup firms, has spent the past few months wooing outside investors, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (May 20). The group’s first client fund, West Street Global Growth Partners, raised more than $3 billion earlier this month. Sources tell...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Deutsche Bank taps BofA alums for Asia investment banking

(May 20): Deutsche Bank AG has added three bankers to its investment banking team in Asia Pacific including two Bank of America Corp. alumni. Zonia Lau will be the German lender’s new head of health-care coverage for China, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News on Thursday. She joined from private equity firm CBC Group, where she was a director in Shanghai covering pharmaceuticals. She also previously worked at Nomura Holdings Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America across Hong Kong, London and New York. Lau will be based in Hong Kong.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Goldman’s ambition to match JPMorgan on AT&T deal meets reality

(May 20): It would have been a coup for Goldman Sachs: Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with much larger rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. to split a $41.5 billion check financing AT&T Inc.’s mega media deal with Discovery Inc. But by the time the transaction was announced Monday, Goldman would ultimately trim its...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Return to Oz: Bankers say goodbye to Wall Street, g'day Sydney

On Wall Street, it might sound like a 9,929-mile ticket to nowhere. And yet here was Catherine McCormack, trading a plum job at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in New York for a finance job back home - in Australia. That might seem like a career-killer, but McCormack, 39, says the...
Businessamicohoops.net

The US CEO says “less competitive” employees prefer to work from home, prompting criticism

Sandeep Matherani, CEO of WeWork, a real estate company that provides co-working spaces, says that employees perform better if they’re together in the office. Sandeep Mathrani, chief executive of WeWork, an American real estate company that provides co-working spaces, has been under fire from netizens after he announced that “less engaged” employees like working remotely.