Civil rights leaders to ask U.S. Attorney General to prioritize Andrew Brown Jr. case

WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago
Elizabeth City, N.C. — On Friday, civil rights leaders will respond to a District Attorney's decision to clear deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City in April. They'll also announce their next steps in what they feel is a just resolution in the case. Rev. William...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

