newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Aurania Reports Elevated Silver-Zinc Has Been Discovered in Outcrop over 2.7 Kilometres at Tiria-Shimpia

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2021) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") reports that follow-up of a high-grade boulder found in a stream has led to the discovery of silver-zinc mineralization in outcrop over 2.7 kilometres ("km") in the Tiria-Shimpia target area in the Company's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project ("Project") in southeastern Ecuador.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zinc#Metre#South America#Mineral Exploration#Mineral Resources#Source Material#Property#30 Rock#Newsfile Corp#Auiaf#Fse#The Company#Company#Qaqc#Ms Analytical#Icp Ms#Eurgeol#National Instrument#Aurania Aurania#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Discovers New High-Grade Exploration Target on Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico - Au to 9.65 g/t, Ag to 515 g/t

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the discovery of a pristine exploration target with promising Au-Ag assay results from its Phase 1 prospecting and rock sampling program conducted over three weeks on the 1,130-hectare Jackie Au-Ag property ('Jackie' or the 'Property').
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

American Manganese Provides Update on its Mineral Properties

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') reports that it is preparing for a drill program at its Rocher Deboule copper-gold property, located south of New Hazelton, BC. The Company has undertaken the following activities:. Completed and filed a NI43-101 technical...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Group Ten Metals Contracts Oretest Drilling and Simcoe Geoscience, Plans Largest Exploration Program to Date at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the 'Company' or 'Group Ten') announces that it has retained Oretest Drilling and Simcoe Geoscience for 2021 exploration programs at the Company's flagship Stillwater West platinum group element, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold ('PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au') project in Montana, USA, adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade palladium-platinum mines.
Economydallassun.com

Silver Range Converts Cold Springs Property Option to Royalty Interest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNG) ('Silver Range') announces that it has amended its Cold Springs property option agreement with Supernova Metals Corp. (SUPR) ('Supernova'). Cold Springs (the 'Property') is located 80 km east of Fallon and 66 km west of Austin...
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Karus Gold Clarifies FG Gold Disclosure Related to Historical Resource

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Karus Gold Corp. ("Karus Gold" or the "Company") advises that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), the Company is issuing this news release to clarify disclosure pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") regarding the historical resource at the FG Gold project, part of the 100% owned South Cariboo Gold District in British Columbia in the Company's press release dated May 6, 2021 (the "May 6 Press Release") and the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year-ended December 31, 2020, dated April 29, 2021 (the "MD&A"). Specifically, the Company made reference to a historical resource for the FG Gold project without specifically clarifying that the property does not contain any current mineral resources, and making requisite qualifications to the historical estimate.
StreetInsider.com

NV Gold Identifies New Near-Surface Gold Mineralizing System at Slumber; High-Grade Targets Remain Untested at Depth

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") has received all assays of the Phase 2 drill program at its 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. The drill program was comprised of 9 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes, totaling 1,859 m (6,100 ft).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

New Found Intercepts 146.2 G/t Au Over 25.6m In 65m Step-out To South At Keats, Extends High-Grade Zone To 425m Down-Plunge

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found" or the " Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce assay results from an additional four holes drilled at the Keats Zone (" Keats"). These holes were drilled as part of the Company's ongoing 200,000m diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Queensway Project (" Queensway"), located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland.
Virginia StateStreetInsider.com

Silver Sands Resources Maintains Option Agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd., While Planning Phase III at the Virginia Silver Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2021) - Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTCQB: SSRSF) ("Silver Sands" or the "Company") is pleased to report, further to its news release on May 17, 2021, that it is planning a Phase III exploration program for the coming months.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cordoba Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $4.5 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces that Cordoba intends on completing a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 4,086,728 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of up to $4.5 million (approximately US$3.7 million).
Virginia StateStreetInsider.com

Silver Sands Resources Phase II Drilling Discovers New High-Grade Zone at Ely Central at the Virginia Silver Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTCQB: SSRSF) ("Silver Sands" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of a new high-grade zone at Ely Central from the Phase II exploration program completed in Q1 at its Virginia Silver Project in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Phase II included 20 diamond drill holes totaling 3,104m, bringing the total metres completed during the field season to 5,935. The Phase II program of IP and diamond drilling commenced in late January.
Economyresourceworld.com

Fireweed Zinc drills 11% zinc over 8.2 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. [FWZ-TSXV; FWEDF-OTC] reported final results from 2020 drilling at the Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada. These results are from the reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Tom and Jason deposits. Hole TRC20-003 intersected 8.2 metres true thickness of 11.00% zinc, 8.74% lead and 19.6 g/t...
Financial ReportsSeekingalpha.com

Pan American Silver reports Q1 2021 results

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Unaudited tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars except number of shares, options, warrants, and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted. VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company")...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Silver Sands targets high-grade silver find in Argentina

Silver Sands Resources Corp. [SAND-CSE; SSRSF-OTCQB] said Thursday May 21 that it is planning to launch a Phase 111 exploration program at its Virginia Silver Project in Santa Cruz Province of the Patagonia region of Argentina, following the discovery of a new high-grade silver zone. The high-grade zone at Ely...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Markets Outlook And Forecast 2021-2026: Silver-Based, Copper-Based, Zinc-Based, Titanium-Based - Silver Material Market Expected To Reach Over $3 Billion

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global antimicrobial coatings market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during 2020-2026.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced the market. The demand for antimicrobial coating from the healthcare industry has increased drastically to prevent the spread of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) during the pandemic.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

SOL CUISINE LTD. ("VEG") BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Brokered Private Placement, Non-Brokered Private Placement. and Resume Trading. BULLETIN DATE:. May 21, 2021. TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Qualifying Transaction-Completed. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Platform 9 Capital Corp.'s (the...
Industrymining.com

BHP enters $17 million farm-in deal for Elliot copper project

Following successful completion of a jointly designed validation program, BHP has exercised its option to enter a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Australia’s Encounter Resources covering the Elliott copper project in the Northern Territory. The farm-in and JV deal follows last September’s option agreement between the companies, pursuant to...
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

China's Mars rover touches ground on red planet

BEIJING (AP) — China’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet, China's space administration said Saturday. The solar-powered rover touched Martian soil at 10:40 a.m. Saturday Beijing time (0240 GMT), the China National Space Administration said. China...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Ireland’s Regtech Fenergo has Reportedly been Acquired by Private Equity Firms

Ireland’s Regtech firm Fenergo reveals that it has been acquired by private equity companies, the Paris-headquartered Astorg and London’s Bridgepoint, from Insight Partners. Although the financial terms of the deal haven’t been shared publicly, the Irish Times said that industry sources claim that the transaction was valued at around $600...