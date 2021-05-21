'This kind of fell into our laps': Devin Mesoraco's road from MLB All-Star to Pitt volunteer assistant coach
As he sat in the dugout of Florida State’s Dick Howser Stadium, Devin Mesoraco could see the end of a 13-day road trip on the horizon. Pitt baseball’s first-year volunteer assistant coach had been on the road longer than he had during much of his professional playing career and as welcome as a break from Western Pennsylvania in late February was, he couldn’t help but think of his wife, three-year-old son and two-month-old daughter awaiting him back home.www.post-gazette.com