On May 5, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the Biden administration would support a waiver of intellectual property (IP) restrictions for coronavirus vaccines to enable low-income countries to vaccinate their populations. While such a waiver is necessary to stem the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is not sufficient. What is missing from discussions of intellectual property is that few of the countries with the potential to produce sophisticated pharmaceutical products currently have the technological capacity to manufacture mRNA and adenovirus vaccines to global standards. This is because of the highly concentrated nature of the global pharmaceutical industry, which has impeded the transfer of production technology beyond a handful of countries.