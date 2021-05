Each year, the city manager is required by charter to present a proposed budget to the council “not later than 60 days prior to the end of the current fiscal year.”. On April 30, City Manager Ed Morris completed that task, marking the beginning of the Council’s review period of his budget proposal. The council has until June 30 to make any changes and vote upon the proposed budget. New this year, due to the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is the consideration of how ARPA funds will be allocated in the proposed budget.