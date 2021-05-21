newsbreak-logo
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $334,236.80 in Stock

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $334,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,883.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

