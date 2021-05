Writer Nida Manzoor brings this deftly observed comedy about Muslim female punk band Lady Parts and their mission to find fame – or at least get their first gig. Anjana Vasan stars as well-behaved PhD student and sometime guitar teacher Amina, who is persuaded by the band’s anarchic frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), to be their new guitarist – promising her introductions to men if she agrees. A glorious culture clash ensues, playing like Goodness Gracious Me’s “ras malai” raps for the 21st century. Ammar Kalia.