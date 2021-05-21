newsbreak-logo
Bushkill, PA

As Hercules Cement looks to mine deeper, what will be the impact on the Bushkill Creek?

By Tony Rhodin
LehighValleyLive.com
 1 day ago
Joe Baylog is going to tune in. He believes you should too, if you care about the future of the Bushkill Creek. Baylog, the president of Forks of the Delaware Chapter of Trout Unlimited, is not certain what he may learn as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection holds a virtual hearing 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 2 on Hercules Cement’s request to modify its mining permit to dig down to zero feet mean sea level from the current level of 50 feet.

