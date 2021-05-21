newsbreak-logo
Mayor Zwahlen: Share your thoughts with us about Modesto police on Saturday

Modesto Bee
 1 day ago

Every mayor runs on a platform. Mine was simple: I will help us find common ground. That’s why I am proud to announce the launch of Forward Together, a community engagement process to solicit feedback on police-community relations. Please join my fellow City Council members and me at a listening...

www.modbee.com
