Mayor Zwahlen: Share your thoughts with us about Modesto police on Saturday

The man who called me to complain bitterly about roundabouts under construction on Modesto’s beloved La Loma Avenue made several provocative claims. With contempt and disdain, this fellow ranted about City Hall installing these roundabouts at the behest of “a couple of rich guys who want it,” and nearly everyone else in the neighborhood doesn’t. He said nobody was notified of any meetings about the roundabouts. They are dangerous, he said, and buses, firetrucks and other emergency vehicles will not be able to negotiate the turns.