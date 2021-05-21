[BN] Chronicles: When the Buffalo River caught fire

As early as 1927, discussions had been ongoing about cleaning up the Buffalo River, which – along with its downstream creeks – were described as “heavily chemicalized; the young fellows do not swim in its waters; fish cannot live in it; the tree growths on the banks where the waters wash them have taken on a reddish color … and there is such a bad odor that when the wind is in the direction of his house, he has to close his doors and windows.”