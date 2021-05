Buying a used vehicle, such as a car or motorcycle, is a standard affair today. Why pay a commission to a dealer if you can look for customers online and complete a quick private deal without extra expenditures? It is easy to perform the task, but to be on the safe side, you should take care of the documentation. While a private deal is legal in the USA, there is still a need to tax the sale and report the item’s ownership to relevant authorities. Besides, you’ll probably sleep better at night if you know that all legal issues have been settled.