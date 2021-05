Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK. Bob was lucky enough to meet Tracy, a Fort Walton Beach native, in Birmingham Alabama. They met while Bob was selling wine and Tracy was managing a restaurant in Five Points South. After moving around a bit, they settled down in Plano, Texas, to raise their three children: Brandon, Natalie and Nicholas. Once the older two had moved out of the house, they were blessed to be able to move "home" and have been living in Shalimar for almost two years.