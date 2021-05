Tokyo must boost its military at a "radically different pace" than in the past to counter Beijing's growing capacity, Japan's defence minister said in an interview published Thursday. Nobuo Kishi warned the gap between Japan and China's military was "growing by the year," in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper. "We must increase our defence capabilities at a radically different pace than in the past," he said, citing China's military spending as well as new areas of warfare including space, cyber and electromagnetics. Japan's defence spending has tended to hover at around one percent of GDP, but Kishi said that spending would be guided by needs rather than caps.