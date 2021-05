Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks completed the season series sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 124-97 win on May 9. Luka Doncic was well on his way to a strong game before being ejected after receiving a flagrant-2 foul in the third quarter. Doncic will be able to play on Tuesday, but the rest of the Mavericks stepped up without their star to earn the dominating win. Dallas has won four straight and ten of their last 12 as they attempt to dodge the play-in tournament.