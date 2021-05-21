Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.