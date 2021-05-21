newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.81). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

