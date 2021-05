Turkey has been added to the “red” list of countries as part of the reopening of international travel from 17 May, it was confirmed on Friday.Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that the country would not make the list of ‘safe’ green countries, stating that the removal of international travel restrictions on May 17 was “necessarily cautious” and adding: “We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe.”The lists are expected to be reviewed and updated every three weeks.At the confluence of east of west, Turkey’s history, cuisine and golden beaches have continued to draw British holidaymakers back year...