Good morning! In what's surely a metaphor of some kind, a Chinese rocket that everyone feared would obliterate someone or something has instead fallen harmlessly back to earth. The Long March 5B was reported re-entering Earth's atmosphere on Saturday and landing in the Indian Ocean. Chinese authorities had lost control of the rocket, and astrophysicists and experts had decried China for being "reckless" and "irresponsible" while Beijing played down what it called "Western hype." Ultimately, the statistically likely thing — an ocean landing — occurred. What, me worry?