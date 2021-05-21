newsbreak-logo
God of War Ragnarok Dev Is Looking at the Last of Us Part 2 for Inspiration; Atreus May Be Fully Playable

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like 2018's God of War has been inspired by The Last of Us, God of War Ragnarok may be inspired by Naughty Dog's latest game. Speaking during the latest episode of the God of War Podcast, Sony Santa Monica concept artist Samuel Matthews commented on the upcoming next entry in the series, revealing that the developer is looking at The Last of Us Part 2 for more inspiration. He also commented on the possibility of Atreus becoming fully playable, suggesting that developer may be considering having multiple playable characters and switch between them as the story demands, like in Naughty Dog's latest game.

