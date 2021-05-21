God of War Ragnarok Dev Is Looking at the Last of Us Part 2 for Inspiration; Atreus May Be Fully Playable

With a new generation of gaming hardware always comes a new crop of interesting games, many of which will be new IP. But with that will also come new capabilities for us to enjoy classics in new ways. Given that, and the fact that remasters are super popular these days, even when they are of games that aren’t even really that old, it should be no surprise that the original Mass Effect trilogy is getting the remastered treatment. While it’s true the Mass Effect games aren’t even really all that old and still generally look pretty good, Surely, there’s nothing inherently wrong with those games getting a new coat of paint and seeing official releases on more modern hardware. In fact, there’s a lot of good things about that which we’ll be going over, but considering that this is a remastered collection of a trilogy of games that are debatably some of the better games ever made, there is even more to be excited for. With that in mind, it’s fair to say that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition could very well be one of the bigger game releases of the year.