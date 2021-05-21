EnGage in the Fight: BeGenerous hosting worship night at DeFuniak Springs Amphitheater

In South Walton, the allure is in the landscape. The wide-open space and natural scenery paired with accessible luxury provide the perfect backdrop for a serene beach getaway. Although South Walton does have its fair share of shops and restaurants, a true treasure lies in the land waiting to be explored. Vast nature preserves put forty percent of South Walton’s land area under protection, making the scenery a prized possession. While many are familiar with the sixteen beach neighborhoods along the coast—Rosemary Beach, WaterColor, and Seaside to name a few—many do not realize that these collectively encompass South Walton. The grandeur, proximity, and diversity of these neighborhoods paired with more than two hundred miles of hiking and biking trails provide a unique combination of glamour and grit. South Walton, Florida is waiting for the next round of explorers to experience what this coastline has to offer.