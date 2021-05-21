newsbreak-logo
Defuniak Springs, FL

EnGage in the Fight: BeGenerous hosting worship night at DeFuniak Springs Amphitheater

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Stephanie McMinn believes the best way to wage war is through worship. That’s why McMinn, the founder of BeGenerous, Inc., made her Christian organization’s spring and summer fundraiser into an outdoor worship night. “EnGage in the Fight” will feature visiting Christian artists, local worship leaders and local food and goods vendors.

