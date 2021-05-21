newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

U.S.-Canada border to remain closed another month, as Ontario releases reopening plan

wbfo.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOntario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled the plan for loosening the province’s tough coronavirus pandemic rules. The easing of restrictions will take place in three steps. The economic reopening of Ontario is still about three weeks away, but the recreational reopening begins this weekend. As of May 22, outdoor amenities...

news.wbfo.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S Canada Border#Ontario#U S Officials#U S Releases#Public Officials#Health Officials#Canadians#The Associated Press#July#Restrictions#June#Public Events#Road Map#Vaccination Rates#Outdoor Amenities#Golf Courses#Tennis Courts#Schools#Outdoor Social Gatherings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Ledger

Trudeau says US land border could open by summer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that “perhaps” by summer the land border between the United States and Canada will be reopened to non-essential travel. He was reacting to a pitch by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York to get things moving again, saying “we can’t wait any longer” for the re-opening.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Canada Will Require Using A Vaccine Passport For Entry

A significant majority of Canadians like the idea of a vaccine passport for international travel and it appears that their government is going to deliver a solution. Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu says her government supports the idea of a “vaccine passport” and will come up with a form of vaccine certification to allow vaccinated Canadians to travel internationally.
WorldNarcity

A US Politician Is Calling For The Canada-US Border To Reopen ASAP

Chuck Schumer said people need to know what the reopening criteria is. There have been many calls for the Canada-U.S. border to reopen, and another U.S. politician has joined them. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said that the two federal governments need to agree on how and when to allow...
PoliticsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

When will the border reopen between Canada and U.S.?

When will the border open between Canada and the United States?. The exact answer is still an unknown, even as elected officials advocate for reopening sooner. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that 75% vaccination would be required in Canada before the border would be reopened. At this point,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Restrictions at U.S. land borders with Canada, Mexico extended

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments said on Thursday. The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments....
Public Healthksut.org

U.S. Border Towns Share Vaccines With Canada

Canada’s coronavirus vaccination rates lag far behind that of the U.S., largely due to supply shortages. But some American border communities are sharing their supplies with their Canadian neighbors. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. CDC Defends Lifting Most Mask Restrictions. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

To stop 4th wave, Ontario should re-examine tiered reopening rules

Despite improving case counts and rising vaccination numbers, experts are warning the Ontario government against reopening the province’s pandemic-battered economy too quickly, saying preventing a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections requires continued vigilance and patience and, potentially, changes to the tiered reopening framework. However, Doug Manuel, senior scientist with The...
U.S. PoliticsMiami Herald

Trudeau government begins work on reopening US-Canada border

OTTAWA, Canada — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has begun preliminary internal discussions about reopening the border with the U.S., even as Canada remains well behind its neighbor in vaccinations. Senior officials have begun to formally talk about options for how to proceed, three people familiar with the matter said,...
Public HealthPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Chief Mountain border crossing remains closed due to COVID-19

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding travellers that the seasonal Chief Mountain, Alberta border crossing (AB Hwy 6) will remain closed until further notice. Under normal circumstances, the Chief Mountain border crossing would open annually from May 15 to September 30. It did not open in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and services will remain suspended until international travel restrictions are lifted. Persons who have a right of entry to Canada or who meet an exemption to the current travel restrictions must seek entry to Canada at an alternate port of entry, such as the Carway border crossing (AB Hwy 2), currently open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Individuals in-transit to Alaska must seek entry at a border crossing designated for that purpose, such as the Coutts border crossing (AB Hwy 4), open 24-7. Only Canadian citizens, permanent residents of Canada, and persons registered as an Indian under the Indian Act have a right of entry to Canada. Other travellers – with very limited exceptions – remain prohibited from entering Canada for an optional or discretionary purpose, such as tourism, recreation, or entertainment. Travellers entering Canada are subject to strict requirements for mandatory 14-day quarantine or isolation; the use of ArriveCAN to submit pre-arrival information; and COVID-19 testing before, upon, and after arrival. Please visit Canada.ca for details and the list of exemptions. At this time, simply having a COVID-19 vaccination does not exempt anyone from having to comply with current testing, quarantine, and other requirements. Quick Facts The Chief Mountain port of entry is located on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park. Since May 12, 2020, the CBSA has also temporarily suspended service at the nearby small vessel reporting site at Waterton Lakes Park. Travellers currently cannot enter Canada by water at this location. Persons considering a visit to Waterton Lakes National Park should visit the Parks Canada website for the latest COVID-19 information, and follow @WatertonLakesNP for information and updates. Individuals who contravene the mandatory isolation or mandatory quarantine requirements may be subject to a range of enforcement measures under the Quarantine Act. Maximum penalties include a fine of up to $750,000 and/or imprisonment for six months. Associated Links · COVID-19: Travel, testing, quarantine and borders Directory of CBSA Offices and Services.
Public HealthNPR

On The U.S.-Canada Border, Neighbors Are Helping Each Other Out With Vaccinations

The pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Canada lags far behind that of the United States. This is largely due to a shortage in supplies. Just 3% of Canadians have been fully immunized as most provinces delay second shots by up to four months so they can deliver more doses to protect against a surge in infections. In recent weeks, some American border communities with ample vaccine supplies have been offering them to their neighbors in Canada. Emma Jacobs has more.
Public HealthKTVZ

The top doctor who ordered some of the strictest COVID-19 measures in Ontario shares why

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — As the medical officer of health for a region in Ontario hard-hit by the pandemic, Dr. Lawrence Loh has spent more than a year making difficult decisions and enacting strict measures in a quest to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Region of Peel in Ontario has faced a punishing third wave with a positivity rate of 18.5 per cent as of Thursday morning, nearly three times higher than the province as a whole.
Public Healththewolf.ca

COVID-19: Doug Ford extends Ontario's stay-at-home order until June 2

WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that while COVID-19 measures were working, they needed to extend the stay-at-home order for two additional weeks until at least June 2 instead of the original expiration date of May 20. Premier Doug Ford has officially extended Ontario’s stay-at-home order another two...
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. - Canadian border to remain closed until June 21

The U.S. border with Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel through June 21. The border has been closed to non-essential travel since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The closure comes amid a push to reopen from Congressman Brian Higgins, who is now asking for Canadians to...
Public Health895thelake.ca

Ontario NDP Calls For COVID-19 Inquiry

The Ontario NDP want a judicial inquiry into the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Party leader Andrea Horwath says Ontario residents deserve to find out why so many people died. “That’s why we are calling for a judicial inquiry,” says Horwath, “Because it’s what will give people, I believe,...