Now that you are fully vaccinated with one of three COVID-19 vaccines, you might be wondering how long you have protection against the deadly virus. During a Wednesday interview with Axios, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed the answer. Read on to find out when you will need a vaccine booster according to Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.