SANDY, Utah (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored twice in a four-minute span and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. San Jose won for the first time at Rio Tinto Stadium since 2013, going 1-3-3. Salt Lake was looking for its first three-game winning streak to begin a season since 2011. Wondolowski tied it in the 83rd minute by tapping in a rebound after David Ochoa got a hand on Carlos Fierro’s shot. Fierro’s cross in the 87th found the head of Wondolowski to win it. Wondolowski has 12 career goals against RSL — his most against any MLS opponent. Rubio Rubín opened the scoring in the 43rd.