Judges are ignoring the rules of the CDC moratorium. The CDC states clearly the purpose is to protect tenants from eviction due to of non rent payment and trespassing, and mitigating the spread of Covid. Let's say a tenant commits CLEAR criminal nuisance — arrest record, mugshot and witness statements are provided, and violates several areas of the contract harassing/ keeping the landlord and other tenants from peaceful enjoyment of the property causing downright anxiety. The eviction should be simple and clear as the nose on my face but it isn't. Judges are allowed to interpret the rules as they wish and do whatever they want without liability or accountability for any damages it may cause the landlord, or anything for that matter. There is a judicial review committee but they will tell you they cannot change a judge's ruling or be liable for damages so I'm not sure what their job really is?