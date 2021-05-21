Green Bay Packers: Way Too Early 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup & Takeaways

Yeah, that’s right. It’s May 21st, and we are going to be taking a look at some 2022 mock drafts for the Green Bay Packers. Now, of course, at this stage of the game, it’s not about trying to find who the Packers are going to select–that’s a nearly impossible task. However, going through these mocks gives us some names to know and players to keep our eyes on once the college football season begins in a few months.