newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

COVID-19 renews momentum for Kansas to tackle telehealth pay parity ― but questions persist

Hays Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City provided telehealth services through Amwell and Teladoc Health, two major telehealth platforms. "We didn't have a lot of uptake. There were people that said, 'No, I want to go see my doctor,'" said Coni Fries, a lobbyist for BCBS Kansas City, on when the program first rolled out. "We made it less co-payment, but people were resistant to that type of technology."

www.hdnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Health Care Providers#Health Benefits#Healthcare Costs#Health Care Costs#Amwell#Teladoc Health#Medicaid#Kansans#Americans#Sunflower Health Plan#The Kansas Legislature#Kansas Medical Society#Telehealth Services#Telehealth Reimbursement#Pay Parity#Payment Parity#Private Health Insurers#Quality Health Care#Health Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Kansas Statefairfieldcitizenonline.com

Kansas lawmakers agree on COVID-19 relief for businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas agreed Friday night on proposals to ban COVID-19 vaccine passports, limit efforts to track down the close contacts of people with the coronavirus and provide up to $500 million to businesses that closed or faced pandemic restrictions. The Republican-controlled Legislature approved budget...
Kansas Statemilfordmirror.com

Kansas follows guidance on mask wearing, COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, effective immediately, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday. The state will follow guidance announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said...
Kansas StateRegister Citizen

Kansas opens COVID-19 vaccinations to those 12 and older

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Any Kansan who is 12 and older is now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and some county health departments said the shots will be available starting Thursday. Following advice from federal officials, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that the state will open vaccinations for...
Health ServicesHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Telehealth reimbursement parity spurs insurer concerns of overutilization

(Photo by Geber86/Getty Images) Telehealth has undergone a radical transformation during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a little more than 14 months, it has evolved from a niche offering that allowed patients to see clinicians while keeping socially distant to becoming a big part of the future of healthcare.
Kansas StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Kansas With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 32.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 6. More than 572,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 6. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Maryland Statestateofreform.com

Telehealth access remains a top priority for Maryland health care leaders

Continuing access to telehealth remains a top priority for Maryland health care providers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health care professionals from organizations that led the telehealth expansion discuss actions that will ensure these services continue. Joining a conversation at the 2021 State of Reform Maryland Health Policy were Helen Hughes, Assistant Medical Director at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Jeff Richardson, Vice President and COO at Sheppard Pratt Community Services, Dr. Dennis Truong, Regional Telemedicine/Mobility Director, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, and Dr. Charles Doring, Legislative Affairs Committee Chair for Maryland State Dental Association.
Public HealthMedscape News

Cardiologists' Pay Increases, Despite COVID-19 Impacts

Despite the huge challenges of COVID-19, including a drop in patient visits, cardiologists reported an average increase in income in 2020 and remain among the top earners in medicine, according to the 2021 Medscape Cardiologist Compensation Report. Although 46% of cardiologists reported some decline in compensation, average cardiologist income was...
Public Healththenevadaindependent.com

Health insurance reform expert: Public option may not have ‘dramatic impact’ on uninsured rate but takes ‘noble approach’ in addressing costs

A receptionist checks in a patient at A+ TotalCare in Elko on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Progressives and public health advocates backing legislation to establish a state-managed public health insurance option in Nevada say it will boost health care affordability and accessibility. Opponents, including the health...
Kansas Stateclassiccountry1070.com

Kansas has administered more than 2 million COVID-19 shots

Kansas reports that more than 2 million coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered in the state, as the federal government detailed plans to distribute nearly $1 billion in aid to Kansas cities and counties. The state health department said Monday that nearly 1.15 million people or 39.5% of the state’s...
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Eastern Kansas VA administers 30,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

TOPEKA & LEAVENWORTH, KS — VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System (VAEK) which includes the Leavenworth and Topeka VA Medical Centers as well as eight rural based clinics throughout Eastern Kansas and Northwest Missouri provided its 30,000th dose on 13 May at the Richard J. Seitz VA Outpatient Clinic in Junction City, KS.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Cost-Sharing Fees May Lead to Healthy Participants to Drop Medicaid Coverage

The study authors said that their findings show that cost-sharing may limit access to coverage and cause Medicaid to experience adverse selection. The cost of health insurance is cause for some low-income individuals to drop their health care coverage, even if it costs as little as $20 a month, according to a study published in the American Journal of Health Economics. The authors of the study said low-income individuals were even more likely to drop health insurance if they were currently healthy.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas changing COVID-19 vaccine strategy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With new COVID-19 vaccinations declining, Kansas is changing its strategy for reaching herd immunity from holding mass immunization clinics to having doctor's offices and pharmacies give shots. Public health officials said this week that the change will make getting the shots more convenient for some people...
Health Servicesmdlinx.com

What the Most Recent Stimulus Does for Doctors and Healthcare

The American Rescue Plan, recently passed by Congress, is a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that includes measures such as extending the expanded unemployment benefits, more direct payments to individuals, and emergency paid leave to more than 100 million Americans. It also features some relief and support for American doctors. Reading through this 242-page document, you’ll find some benefits for physicians who have lost revenue due to the pandemic, or struggled with other challenges, as well as support for patients who were hit hardest by the pandemic.
Health ServicesWashington Post

Long-haul covid-19 renews push to expand palliative care

The pandemic, which has left an estimated tens of thousands of Americans with long-term debilitating symptoms, has prompted a renewed push to provide full palliative care services to seriously ill patients in their homes. Palliative and hospice organizations are in talks with the Biden administration to create such a benefit...
Indiana StateEvening Star

This Is Where Indiana’s Health Care System Ranks in the US

The U.S. health care system faced new levels of scrutiny in the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There were shortages of medical masks, ICU beds, as well as nurses. But even before the pandemic, some states were much better equipped to handle both everyday health needs -- and the pandemic -- than others.