The Clarion American Legion was hard at work last week at the cemetery. They were busy repainting the many flag poles for their Avenue of Flags that will go up at the cemetery around Memorial Day. Legion Commander Raejean Chapman said that it was time to freshen things up. They also plan to extend the Avenue, adding even more flags this year. The flags will be at the cemetery this year from Saturday, May 29 to Wednesday, June 2. Chapman also added that the traditional Memorial Day Service will again be held at the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School at 10 a.m. this year.