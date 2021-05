Once a signal that summer was coming to an end, the PGA Championship now kicks off warmer weather and acts as the PGA Tour’s second major of the year. The season’s first major, The Masters, was won in dramatic fashion by Hideki Matsuyama — will he make it two straight majors? Or will reigning PGA Champion Collin Morikawa defend his title? First and second-round action tees off on Thursday, May 20, and continues until Sunday, May 23, on ESPN, ESPN+, and CBS.