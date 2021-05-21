Pairing Kawhi Leonard With Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic 'Would Be A Dream' For Chicago Bulls
When the season is officially over, the Bulls should strongly consider adding another All-Star caliber player that would complement their duo of Vucevic and Zach LaVine. One of the ideal targets for the Bulls in free agency is All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent article, Andrew Miller of Fansided's Pippen Ain't Easy included Leonard on the list of prize free-agent targets for the Bulls this summer.www.inquisitr.com