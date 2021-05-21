newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pairing Kawhi Leonard With Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic 'Would Be A Dream' For Chicago Bulls

By JB Baruelo
Posted by 
Inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When the season is officially over, the Bulls should strongly consider adding another All-Star caliber player that would complement their duo of Vucevic and Zach LaVine. One of the ideal targets for the Bulls in free agency is All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent article, Andrew Miller of Fansided's Pippen Ain't Easy included Leonard on the list of prize free-agent targets for the Bulls this summer.

www.inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com

Inquisitr.com

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.

 https://www.inquisitr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The Bulls#The Los Angeles Clippers#Fansided#Pippen Ai N T Easy#Center Nikola Vucevic#Guard Zach Lavine#Bulls Fans#Prize Free Agent Targets#Title Contenders#Star#Shooting#Free Agent#Windy City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Gold
News Break
Violent Crimes
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 players to let go that don’t mesh with LaVine and Vooch

The times are changing for the Chicago Bulls, and there are players still around with this team that don’t look like they will be here for much longer. That is the case for a lot of the pieces acquired by the former front office pairing of John Paxson and Gar Forman. The direction of the franchise is going to be much different now under the leadership of executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Vucevic's double-double, LaVine's 30 lead Bulls over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls kept their play-in chances alive with an 108-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Zach LaVine scored 30 points as the Bulls (29-39) moved within 2 1/2 games of the Indiana Pacers (31-36)...
NBACBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Resting Sunday

Vucevic (rest) will not play Sunday against the Bucks. Vucevic will be rested in the last game of the regular season and it will mark just the third game he's missed this year. Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen could see increased workloads for Sunday's game.
NBAJanesville Gazette

LaVine, Chicago set for matchup with Detroit

Chicago Bulls (28-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls play the Detroit Pistons. LaVine currently ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 27.2 points per game. The Pistons are 1-10 against the rest of their...
NBACBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Struggles in loss to Nets

Vucevic had just 12 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt) to go with 12 rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's loss to the Nets. It was a nightmare shooting game for the big man, who was coming off of a 29-point, 16-rebound game against Detroit on Sunday. He was just 3-of-12 from two-point range while failing to get to the free throw line for the third time in four games. Vucevic salvaged a decent fantasy line with the 12 boards and six assists, but he did not record a block or steal for the first time since April 24.
NBACBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Delivers efficient 30 points in win

LaVine tallied 30 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 108-96 win over the Pistons. Facing off against a Detroit team holding out several key regulars due to injuries or rest, LaVine took advantage of the favorable matchup and delivered his best line in his first three games back from a COVID-19-related absence. With LaVine also upping his minutes count to 36 on Sunday after getting 27 and 30, respectively, in his first two outings since returning, he looks like he'll be free of any restrictions heading into the Bulls' final four games of the season. Since the Bulls are still in the thick of contention for a spot in the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament, LaVine doesn't look like a candidate to sit out for rest purposes at any point during the upcoming week, unless the Bulls are already eliminated from playoff contention heading into Sunday's regular-season finale.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nikola Vucevic's triple-double propels Bulls past Celts

Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished 10 assists to record his fourth career triple-double, and the host Chicago Bulls cruised to a 121-99 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Vucevic became the first Chicago player to log a triple-double since Jimmy Butler accomplished the...
NBACBS 58

Bulls top starter-less Bucks 118-112

CHICAGO (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 20 points, Coby White added 19 and the Chicago Bulls beat Milwaukee 118-112 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks' starters missing the regular-season finale. The Bucks ruled Khris Middleton out because of lingering soreness in his left ankle and then scratched...
NBACBS Sports

Bulls hope to keep playoff hopes alive at Pistons

The Chicago Bulls look for their third straight win on Sunday when they visit a Detroit Pistons team on the second leg of a weekend back-to-back. Chicago (28-39) snapped a four-game losing skid with a 120-99 blowout of Charlotte on Thursday, then followed it up the next night with a 121-99 rout of Boston.
NBAchatsports.com

Nets rule out Kyrie Irving after elbow to the face from Nikola Vucevic

Kyrie Irving took a blow to head and was ruled out of Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls. The Nets guard collapsed to the court in the third quarter after Bulls center Nikola Vucevic inadvertently elbowed him in the face while the two jumped for a rebound. Vucevic's left elbow connected near Irving's right eye during the collision.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Unavailable against Bulls

Portis is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to patellar tendinitis. Portis was a late addition to the injury report as the Bucks rest their key players during Sunday's season finale. Portis will likely be available for the start of the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Posts 48th double-double

Vucevic tallied 10 points (4-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Nets. The 30-year-old has now posted 11 straight double-doubles, a span in which he's averaging 20.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks. Despite Chicago being eliminated from play-in tournament contention, Vucevic is still producing elite stats for his fantasy managers. The 10-year center will look to end the regular season on a high note Sunday at home against the third-seeded Bucks.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: KD says LaVine and Vooch are ‘key pieces’ to the team

Following a tough eight-point loss at the hands of the star-studded Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash on May 11 at home at the United Center, the Chicago Bulls are reeling in their quest to make the postseason. The Bulls now have really poor odds to make it into the postseason. They really needed to win out, with either the Washington Wizards or the Indiana Pacers losing most of the rest of their games down the stretch.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

LaVine and the Bulls visit the Nets

Chicago Bulls (30-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (46-24, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets. LaVine currently ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 27.4 points per game. The Nets are 24-16 against Eastern Conference opponents....
NBAchatsports.com

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is embracing his inner marksman talent

Nikola Vucevic took the floor for his 22nd game as a Bull on Friday. And while it’s definitely a small sample size, it’s fair to kid the big man about being a “stretch five.’’. That’s what happens when a 6-foot-11, 260-pound paint banger is all of a sudden shooting a...
NBAwhbl.com

Bulls 118, Bucks 112

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Bucks fell 118-112 to the Bulls in Chicago to wrap up the regular season on Sunday. With the number-three playoff spot locked in and no chance to secure the number-two seed, the Bucks decided to rest their top players. Rookie Jordan Nwora had 34 points and 14 rebounds in the setback. Jeff Teague added 23 points.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine loves it in the Windy City

An interesting set of end-of-season player press conferences and interviews did help to shed some light on how the Chicago Bulls are feeling heading into the offseason. After missing the postseason for the fourth straight year, the Bulls have a lot to work on heading into the summer months. That...
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: LaVine, Theis, and Harris all out vs. Nets

Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) A plethora of injuries will join the numbered headlines as the Chicago Bulls take on the star-studded Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash for the second time in the past five days on the early afternoon of May 15. The Bulls will face the Nets just ahead of the start of the postseason on the road at the Barclays Center to begin the weekend.
NBAontapsportsnet.com

REPORT: Zach LaVine Willing to Take Less Than Max Contract

In sports, massive contracts wow the viewing landscape. Huge figures over a lot of years are mind-blowing for the average person. However, some athletes can find generational wealth via a monster payday for their quality play. In basketball, the max contract is the ultimate pinnacle for a player to set...