newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weld County, CO

Agricultural workers’ rights bill passes major test with Senate vote despite industry opposition

By Faith Miller
Posted by 
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6qXg_0a6jkCt300

For farmworker advocates, a dairy employee’s death in Weld County looms large in the ongoing debate over controversial legislation that aims to extend labor protections to Colorado agriculture.

Juan Panzo Temoxtle had been working at Shelton Dairy in LaSalle for less than six weeks when on March 30 he spent his first day behind the wheel of a manure vacuum truck.

The 44-year-old Mexican immigrant was learning how to operate the vehicle while his coworker directed him from just outside of the cab, according to farmworker advocates with the organization Project Protect Food Systems.

Panzo Temoxtle’s wife and three young children live in Mexico. His wife, Serafina Caliuhua Gonzalez, told Project Protect he had come to the U.S. to pave the way for his kids “to have a career and have a better future.”

But Panzo Temoxtle would meet an untimely and gruesome death in an accident at the dairy operation outside Greeley.

Around 9 a.m., March 30, the manure vacuum truck “lurched forward and fell into the manure pit, submerging the cab of the truck in the fetid liquid manure with Panzo trapped inside,” according to witness accounts told to Project Protect.

A Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputy who reported to the scene moments later saw no gate or fence around the pit, the deputy stated in an incident report. Two employees of the dairy had tried to save Panzo Temoxtle but were not able to open the doors of the cab. Others hooked up chains to the truck and used two excavators to partially remove the truck from the manure pit. They pulled Panzo Temoxtle out of the truck and began CPR, according to the deputy’s report from witness statements.

Panzo Temoxtle was airlifted from the scene and later died at the hospital.

Investigation ongoing

“We cannot adequately express the deep sadness we feel over the accident that involved one of our employees,” the management team at Shelton Dairy told Newsline in an emailed statement. “Our sympathy is with their family as we all mourn this loss.”

The dairy’s management team added that it was cooperating with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the latter of which is conducting an ongoing investigation.

“We work day-in and day-out alongside our employees and we can share that this has been traumatic for all of us; the whole team feels it,” the statement continued. “We are heart-broken for the family and extend our deepest support and care at this time.”

For decades, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of the dangers of manure pits, which release toxic gases — methane, hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide and ammonia — that can prove fatal, and have killed many farmworkers in the U.S.

OSHA had not received any other documented complaints about Shelton Dairy in the 10 years prior to the incident. But advocates pushing for a state bill concerning agricultural workers’ rights said the bill could potentially have prevented the accident. A major part of that legislation, Senate Bill 21-87 , provides protection from retaliation for workers who report safety concerns, a protection that’s already extended to workers in other industries under state and federal law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24O5pO_0a6jkCt300
State Sen. Jessie Danielson speaks during a press conference in support of Senate Bill 21-87, which would provide agriculture workers a bill of rights, on May 20, 2021, at the Colorado Capitol. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

It’s still unclear whether lack of proper workplace safety measures at the dairy led to Panzo Temoxtle’s death.

OSHA, the federal agency conducting the investigation, doesn’t investigate safety concerns at workplaces unless someone makes a report, or an accident occurs, Michelle Auerbach, communications director for Project Protect Food Systems, pointed out in an interview.

“The law in Colorado is set up in such a way that … it’s not safe for workers to speak out, it’s not really safe for the family to speak out, and so it’s just, it’s a sad and unfortunate situation because of that,” Auerbach said.

Opponents of SB-87 say agricultural employers have their workers’ best interests at heart.

“The agriculture community is deeply committed to providing safe on-farm workplaces for their families and employees,” Sterling Republican Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg told Newsline in an April statement, when asked to comment on farmworker advocates’ statements about Panzo Temoxtle’s death and on advocates’ assertion that SB-87’s whistleblower protections might have saved him.

“It is unfortunate and inappropriate that some are trying to politicize this horrible accident to push their legislative agenda, especially when provisions in this legislation would not have prevented this,” wrote Sonnenberg, whose district includes Shelton Dairy.

Business groups, labor organizations battle over bill

Major industry players including the Colorado Association of Wheat Growers, Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado Livestock Association, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Rocky Mountain Farmer’s Union oppose SB-87.

Meanwhile, some of the bill’s principal advocates include the Project Protect Promotora Network, a statewide coalition of groups that provided public health resources to agricultural workers during the pandemic; labor advocacy organization 9to5 Colorado; the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME; and the Colorado AFL-CIO.

Tensions over the sweeping legislation bubbled over during Senate floor debate Wednesday, when many Republican lawmakers spoke in fierce opposition to SB-87. They said provisions such as collective bargaining rights, minimum wages and overtime pay don’t take the industry’s unique needs into account, and would force farmers and ranchers out of business.

The bill’s sponsors, Democratic Sens. Jessie Danielson of Wheat Ridge and Dominick Moreno of Commerce City, countered that such protections are long overdue for the state’s agricultural workers.

“I can say that most people in the ag industry are wonderful, hardworking, dedicated people, just like my dad,” said Danielson, who grew up on her father’s family farm in Weld County. “(But) just like in any industry, there are employers who exploit their workers.”

The sponsors on Wednesday brought several amendments that sought to address certain concerns from farmers, ranchers and growers. They said they’d given thoughtful consideration to opponents’ concerns.

“Never in my career have I experienced something like an over-three-hour stakeholder meeting that lasted longer than the entirety of testimony on a gun bill,” Moreno said on the Senate floor, referring to discussions with agricultural industry representatives.

One change to the bill added exemptions for when workers can use the short-handled hoe, a tool that SB-87 would ban in most instances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixCKP_0a6jkCt300
The short-handled hoe, a tool that is banned in some other states, is sometimes called “el brazo del diablo,” or the devil’s arm. (Courtesy of Project Protect Food Systems)

The tool forces people working in fields to bend over, leading to back problems. Other states including Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California have already banned the short-handled hoe. However, Colorado agricultural employers argue it’s needed in certain circumstances. The Senate amendment brought by the sponsors would allow the short-handled hoe for hand-weeding or thinning on certified organic farms.

In response to pushback from industry groups regarding SB-87’s provision on mandatory meal breaks, Danielson asked lawmakers to support an amendment tweaking that section of the bill. “If the nature of the business activities or other circumstances makes the uninterrupted meal period impractical, the agricultural employee must be permitted to consume an on-duty meal while performing duties,” the added language reads.

Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican, took issue with a provision of the bill that would require agricultural employers to provide transportation for their workers to the nearest town, once every three weeks. Coram said that presented a problem for herders who travel to Colorado’s high country each June.

“No motorized vehicles are allowed in (wilderness) areas, much of my region,” Coram said. “My district is 70% federal, state or tribal land.”

Danielson countered that however the cattle ranchers had transported their employees to their place of work, they should also have to bring them back into town every few weeks for supplies, health care and other resources.

SB-87 passed in the Senate on a vote of 19-15, with Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat, excused. All Democrats present supported SB-87, and all Republicans were opposed. Next, the bill goes to the House for consideration.

Newsline prior to Wednesday had asked Garcia’s office and Senate Democrats whether Garcia planned to support the legislation, but a response had not been provided by the time of this article’s publication.

“For generations, our agricultural workers have been exploited for profit in Colorado, and it’s well beyond time for us to stand up for them,” Danielson said in a statement following SB-87’s Senate passage. “Our ag workers should have the same protections as other workers. This bill ensures that.”

HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post Agricultural workers’ rights bill passes major test with Senate vote despite industry opposition appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

79
Followers
165
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Weld County, CO
Industry
City
Montrose, CO
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Business
Weld County, CO
Government
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Weld County, CO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Senate Bill#Dairy Industry#Democratic Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#U S Agriculture#Republican Lawmakers#California Lawmakers#Shelton Dairy#Mexican#Cpr#Osha#Afscme#House#Colorado Afl Cio#Sterling Republican#Colorado Farm Bureau#Lasalle#Senate Vote#Agriculture Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Senate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
HealthPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert cares most about Lauren Boebert, not Coloradans like me

As Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted on Wednesday, “Liz Cheney is the GOP of the past. We are not going back.” So let’s dig in a little more into what the brave new Republican world of 2021 looks like. I’m a blood cancer survivor in Colorado. Four years ago, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s […] The post Lauren Boebert cares most about Lauren Boebert, not Coloradans like me appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
EducationPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Only a governor’s veto now can save transparency on finalists

The “sole finalist” bill on its face was always a gift to powerful officials at the expense of Colorado residents. State law currently calls for public bodies to name multiple finalists for top government staff jobs, but the bill would allow officials to name just one finalist, in violation of the principles of government transparency. […] The post Only a governor’s veto now can save transparency on finalists appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado StatePosted by
Colorado Newsline

$150 million for Colorado transportation projects requested by Democratic House members

Colorado’s four Democratic congressional representatives have requested more than $150 million in earmarks for more than two dozen transportation projects in their districts, concentrated in and around the Denver metro area, for the 2022 fiscal year. The 25 “member designated projects” are among the first batch of earmarks requested by members of Congress in a […] The post $150 million for Colorado transportation projects requested by Democratic House members appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
HealthPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Medical marijuana patients would face new restrictions under bill aimed at curbing teen use of high-potency products

A bitter debate over proposed new medical marijuana restrictions brought hours of passionate testimony from Colorado parents on both sides of a state bill, keeping lawmakers at the Capitol long after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The legislation in question, House Bill 21-1317, grew out of bipartisan concerns about children’s use of high-potency marijuana products, also known […] The post Medical marijuana patients would face new restrictions under bill aimed at curbing teen use of high-potency products appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
HealthPosted by
Colorado Newsline

As more young people are hospitalized, Gov. Polis urges Coloradans of all ages to get vaccine

As Colorado begins to administer the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 following an expanded emergency-use authorization from the federal government last week, state officials are emphasizing that while COVID-19 has hit older Americans hardest, the risks to children are real. “It’s important to remember that some children and adolescents can get […] The post As more young people are hospitalized, Gov. Polis urges Coloradans of all ages to get vaccine appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado StatePosted by
Colorado Newsline

Cities, counties could craft stricter gun policies under Colorado bill up for Senate vote

The March 22 mass shooting in Boulder, followed by another massacre weeks later in Colorado Springs, brought new urgency to Colorado Democrats’ gun policy plans. Senate Bill 21-256 — sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder and Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City, along with Reps. Edie Hooton of Boulder and Lindsey Daugherty […] The post Cities, counties could craft stricter gun policies under Colorado bill up for Senate vote appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Senate passes $5.3B transportation package backed by local governments, business groups

The Colorado Senate on Monday gave final approval to a $5.3 billion transportation-funding package, sending the bill to the state House of Representatives and bringing lawmakers one step closer to achieving a long-sought-after agreement to fund a backlog of infrastructure needs. “We see it every day in our roads and bridges that are falling apart, […] The post Senate passes $5.3B transportation package backed by local governments, business groups appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
AdvocacyPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Poor People’s Campaign calls for ‘Third Reconstruction’ in America

“Poor People’s Campaign push for ‘Third Reconstruction’ in America” first appeared in the Wisconsin Examiner. “This is the real question — what is the cost of inequality,” said Rev. Dr. William Barber during a press conference alongside members of Congress on Thursday in Washington D.C. to unveil a resolution calling for a “Third Reconstruction” to […] The post Poor People’s Campaign calls for ‘Third Reconstruction’ in America appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House OKs commission to probe Capitol attack, but McConnell objections may doom it

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Wednesday 252-175 to give the go-ahead to the formation of an independent, bipartisan commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite objections from Republican leaders that the scope of the commission was not wide enough and other investigations are ongoing. Thirty-five Republicans joined with […] The post U.S. House OKs commission to probe Capitol attack, but McConnell objections may doom it appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
HomelessPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Colorado’s ambitious tenant rights bill has been whittled down by industry groups. Here’s where it stands.

An ambitious tenant rights bill that was introduced in Colorado’s Legislature this year has been significantly whittled down by landlord industry groups. Senate Bill 21-173, as introduced, sought to permanently strengthen legal protections for renters by putting substantial limits on how much a landlord can charge in rental late fees, extending the grace period for […] The post Colorado’s ambitious tenant rights bill has been whittled down by industry groups. Here’s where it stands. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MinoritiesPosted by
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House condemns Atlanta shootings and Asian American racism

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the March 16 mass shooting in Atlanta and reaffirming Congress’ commitment to combating racism and violence against the Asian American community, which has seen a spike in hate crimes since the onset of the pandemic.  The resolution, H.Res. 275, passed, 244-180, though more than a […] The post U.S. House condemns Atlanta shootings and Asian American racism appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Boulder, COReporterHerald.com

Census estimates: Larimer largest, Boulder growth slows, families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Your constitutional right to abortion could end next June

For almost 50 years — since the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade — abortion has been a constitutional right in this country. That could end in June 2022. On Monday, the Supreme Court announced it will hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. This case could […] The post Your constitutional right to abortion could end next June appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PoliticsPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Ketamine bill restricting use by first responders advances in Colorado Legislature

During last summer’s widespread demonstrations for racial justice, one name that protesters chanted among those of Black people killed by police became a rallying cry at the state Legislature for a specific policy change. Elijah McClain, 23, died in August 2019 after Aurora Police Department officers — responding to a 911 call about someone looking […] The post Ketamine bill restricting use by first responders advances in Colorado Legislature appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LifestylePosted by
Colorado Newsline

How a plan to boost Kansas-Nebraska tourism got wrapped up in fears of a 30×30 ‘land-grab’

It started as a research project. University of Nebraska landscape architecture professor Kim Wilson asked her students in 2016 to brainstorm a way to increase tourism in Red Cloud, Nebraska, the childhood home of renowned writer Willa Cather, just north of the Kansas border. The class found that more than 255 historic sites dot the […] The post How a plan to boost Kansas-Nebraska tourism got wrapped up in fears of a 30×30 ‘land-grab’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
AgriculturePosted by
Colorado Newsline

Another dangerous fire season is looming in the Western U.S., and the drought-stricken region is headed for a water crisis

“Another dangerous fire season is looming in the Western U.S., and the drought-stricken region is headed for a water crisis” originally appeared at The Conversation. Just about every indicator of drought is flashing red across the western U.S. after a dry winter and warm early spring. The snowpack is at less than half of normal […] The post Another dangerous fire season is looming in the Western U.S., and the drought-stricken region is headed for a water crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PoliticsPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Why does Garry Kaufman still have a job?

Denver has long been famous for dirty air. In recent years air pollution throughout the Front Range has warranted increasing concern as regulation of toxic emissions proved persistently inadequate. The fouled state of the air presents an immediate risk to public health and is a manifestation of the regulatory breakdown behind the far more dangerous […] The post Why does Garry Kaufman still have a job? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
AdvocacyPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Frustration mounts over Polis’ climate bill veto threat as supporters rally at Capitol

As roughly a hundred environmental activists joined Democratic lawmakers on the lawn of the Colorado Capitol on Thursday to rally in support of a major piece of climate change legislation, there was a feeling of exasperation in the air. “This shouldn’t be this hard,” said state Sen. Faith Winter, a Democrat from Thornton and lead […] The post Frustration mounts over Polis’ climate bill veto threat as supporters rally at Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Mental HealthPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Mental health exam mandates back on the table after 2020 bill died under veto threat

Last year, soon after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis warned legislators he’d veto future bills requiring health insurance companies to cover additional services. New mandates could result in higher premiums, he warned. Under threat of the governor’s veto, a 2020 bill that would have required insurance to pay for a yearly […] The post Mental health exam mandates back on the table after 2020 bill died under veto threat appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado StatePosted by
Colorado Newsline

Hundreds rally in support of Palestinians at Colorado Capitol

Hundreds of people rallied and marched in Denver on Friday to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and harshly condemn the actions of Israel and the United States as violence in the region continued to escalate. “We feel this anger in our bones,” said state Rep. Iman Jodeh, a Democrat […] The post Hundreds rally in support of Palestinians at Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.