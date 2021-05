Jonah Hill has had quite the glow up! He looked so handsome new photos with Zoe Kravitz, where the actor showed off his fit physique and a sexy slicked back hairstyle. Either Jonah Hill and Zoe Kravitz are working on a secret new project together, or fans could be looking at a hot new couple! The 37-year-old two time Oscar nominee is looking fine these days, as he posed next to the Big Little Lies star in two Apr. 27 Instagram photos with their arms around each other. Jonah could be seen in a long sleeved black sweater and matching black jeans, flaunting his slimmed down physique with the 40 pounds he’s dropped over the past few years.