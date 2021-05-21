newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Wildfire Challenges Show Need to Thin Country's Forests, Replant Trees

By Chris Clayton
dtnpf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- Forests can sequester more carbon to help the country meet emission goals, but the increasing risks and costs from wildfires also demand more proactive forest management to thin out fuel for fires as well as the rapid acceleration of planting millions of acres of new trees. Those...

www.dtnpf.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mike Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#American Forests#Drought#Forest Fires#California Fires#House Fires#Thin Country#U S Senate#The U S Forest Service#The U S Drought Monitor#Congress#Crp#Csp#Ccc#White House#Eqip#Acep#Commodity Credit Corp#Thin Forests#Healthy Forests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Environment
News Break
EPA
Country
China
News Break
Industry
Related
Lyons, ORKATU.com

ODF lends hand to wildfire recovery amid unprecedented demand for tree seedlings

LYONS, Ore. — There's a current struggle to build forest land back to where it was prior to the devastation of the Beachie Creek Fire of 2020. The flames of the wildfire tore through Oregon's forests and the Oregon Department of Forestry wants to make sure an equal opportunity for regrowth happens for both large lumber companies and the small homeowners who lost everything on their land.
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

USDA hopes to address climate change while benefiting farmers and ranchers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The United States Department of Agriculture is issuing a strategy outlining how agriculture producers and forest managers can help the environment. The plan lays out goals and priorities to address climate change in a way that would be beneficial to ag producers. The plan was developed at the direction of the Biden administration, and would incentivize farmers for carbon conserving practices.
Sacramento, CAca.gov

Governor’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force Announces Forest Health Grants and Smoke Spotter App

Sacramento – CAL FIRE announced $73 million in forest health grants today at the inaugural meeting of Governor Newsom’s newly expanded Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force. The announcement came just one month after the Governor signed a $536 million early action budget package to accelerate forest health and fire prevention investments throughout the state.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Lawmakers Look to the Forests to Slow Carbon Emissions

WASHINGTON (CN) — From carbon sinks to carbon sources, forests in many Western states are now emitting more carbon than they absorb and store, spurring alarm from researchers. In a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing Thursday, experts told lawmakers that more resources need to be poured into...
Posted by
Crosscut

Tree-Free Paper is rescuing forests and farmers in Washington

In 2013, about 20 wheat farmers gathered at a local pizza joint in Dayton, in Washington's Columbia County, to hear Columbia Pulp CEO John Begley make his case. Begley and his team had big plans. He told the farmers that his company would start buying up the discarded wheat straw that was left lying in their fields after they finished their harvest. This would-be waste could be turned into pulp to make paper products, no trees required, reducing the carbon footprint of paper manufacturing and introducing a new income stream for the wheat producers.
Agriculturetheeconomiccollapseblog.com

Megadrought Nightmare: No Water For Crops, Horrific Wildfires, Colossal Dust Storms And Draconian Water Restrictions

The megadrought that has almost the entire western half of the country in a death grip is starting to become extremely painful. In some areas, irrigation water is being totally cut off for farmers, and that is going to result in a totally lost year for many of them. Without water, you simply cannot grow crops, and irrigation water is the difference between success and failure for multitudes of western farmers. Scientists are also warning that this upcoming wildfire season could be even worse than last year due to the bone dry conditions. For me, it is difficult to imagine a wildfire season that is any worse than what we experienced in 2021. But this is what they are telling us. This megadrought has already been going on for many years, and experts are giving us very little hope that things will improve any time in the foreseeable future. In fact, CBS News is reporting that this current drought is in danger of evolving into a “permanent drought”…
North Carolina StateScience 2.0

Tree Farts And Ghost Forests A New Target For Climate Change

A new paper finds that greenhouse gas emissions from standing dead trees in coastal wetland forests are not properly accounted for when assessing the environmental impact of so-called "ghost forests." Ghost forests are what is left of former forests in coastal regions where changes led to shifts in the height...
AgricultureBay Journal

New wave of streamside forests plantings needed now

Forested buffers along waterways could go a long way toward improving local water quality, mitigating climate change and saving the Chesapeake Bay. But progress to put them in the ground is sorely lacking. The most recent data (2019) from the Chesapeake Assessment Scenario Tool are very troubling. Pennsylvania has only...
Agriculturecitrusindustry.net

The Challenge of Solving Citrus Tree Diseases

“When a tree gets infected, there is generally no way to cure it,” University of Maryland virologist Anne Simon wrote in a recent white paper about invasive tree diseases. She explained that trees lack adaptive immune systems, so once infected they typically must tolerate the pathogen for the remainder of their lifespan.
Colorado Statewildearthguardians.org

Climate lawsuit challenges fracking threatening Colorado’s forests

Unchecked oil and gas extraction threatens climate, Colorado's North Fork Valley. WASHINGTON—Conservation groups filed a lawsuit today challenging the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service’s 2020 approval of a plan that allows fracking across 35,000 acres of Colorado’s Western Slope. The North Fork Mancos Master Development Plan allows 35 new fracking wells in the North Fork Valley and Thompson Divide areas of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest.
EnvironmentThe News Guard

Brush up on campfire safety for Wildfire Awareness Month

With parts of Oregon and Washington in a drought that ranks among the driest 10 percent of years since 1895, it is more important than ever for campers to help prevent wildfires this summer. Last year, outdoor visitation surged during the pandemic and recreation officials are expecting another busy year....
Agriculturehoards.com

Farmers for Sustainable Food marks transformation of conservation alliance

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. An alliance created five years ago to support and promote farmers in their conservation efforts has reached a new level, with a broader focus, more innovative projects and an increasingly diverse set of partners.
California StateLake County Record Bee

Bureau of Land Management issues seasonal fire restrictions for most of central California

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced seasonal fire restrictions, including temporary limitations on target shooting, effective today. The restrictions are for public lands managed by the Central Coast, Mother Lode and Ukiah field offices due to dry conditions and wildland fire danger. These seasonal restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
Agriculturefb.org

Agriculture and Forestry Coalition Moves to Defend Gray Wolf Delisting

This week, a coalition of agriculture and forestry groups — including the American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Forest Resources Council, the American Sheep Industry Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and the Public Lands Council — filed motions in court in defense of delisting the gray wolf under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
Agriculturearcamax.com

New kind of wheat draws pollutants from soil, water

The soil and water near some of the most polluted wells in Minnesota is almost entirely clean three years after a new type of wheat was planted on the surface. The perennial wheat, called Kernza, was grown just west of Brainerd on a few acres immediately surrounding wells within corn and soybean fields. Over the past three years, it cut nitrate contamination from the cornfields by 96% and from soybeans by 86%.
ScienceScientific American

‘Tree Farts’ Increase Carbon Emissions in Ghost Forests

Trees that were poisoned and killed by saltwater are emitting greenhouses gases known as “tree farts,” prompting researchers to warn of a secret warming source that could become worse as rising seas encroach on forests. Drowned trees in what scientists call “ghost forests” increased the amount of carbon dioxide released...