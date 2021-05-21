newsbreak-logo
Twenty One Pilots release new album, 'Scaled and Icy'

wirx.com
 1 day ago

Skeleton Clique, rejoice: the new Twenty One Pilots album is here. Scaled and Icy, the sixth studio effort from the "Stressed Out" duo, is out today. The record introduces a brighter, more colorful sound compared to the last Twenty One Pilots album, 2018's Trench. Twenty One Pilots announced Scaled and...

www.wirx.com
Tyler Joseph
