White House partners with dating apps to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations

CNN – Starting this week, the White House is partnering with dating apps to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinated users on Tinder, Hinge, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble, and Badoo will gain access to premium content “like boosts, super likes, and super swipes” with proof of vaccination, according to the White House.

Users will also be able to filter matches based on vaccination status and will be able to book appointments through the apps.

The average daily pace of coronavirus vaccinations is down almost 50% from its April peak, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

The White House is hoping its partnership with the apps will help reach those who are hesitant to get the vaccine.

Previously, the administration has partnered with NASCAR, country music organizations, and rural organizations, with additional ad campaigns targeting Black and Latino Americans and partnerships with social media companies like Facebook aimed at reaching hard-hit and at-risk communities. Many states, including Ohio, New York, and Maryland, have offered lottery drawings to incentivize residents to get vaccinated, CNN reported.

“According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14% more Matches than people who don’t plan to get vaccinated,” the White House told reporters in a fact sheet Thursday.

