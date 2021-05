I love it when an artist makes a really solid return after a lengthy period of time. It means a lot to me in some odd, fulfilling way, like the art was a part of the artist all along and not the product of the time from whence the art came. Many return stories result in disappointment, an artist cashing in on their brand rather than feeling the depths of inspiration which first led them to create under their former moniker. In Swedish doomed black metal project Ancient Wisdom's case, multi-instrumentalist Marcus "Vargher" Norman (Naglfar) draws from the same pool of inspiration which gave the world such underground classics as ...and the Physical Shape of Light Bled and For Snow Covered the Northland.