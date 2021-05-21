Wazdan receives approval to go live in New Jersey

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that undocumented immigrants and excluded workers will receive $40 million of the state’s $275 million economic relief package. The move comes after workers excluded from past state and federal relief protested and embarked on hunger strikes. New Jersey residents who were excluded, regardless of immigration status or whether they filed taxes, are able to claim a one-time payment of $1,000, with a household maximum of $2,000. People with incomes over about $55,000 won’t be eligible. Advocates said this was an important first step toward helping people struggling during the pandemic, but are still afraid this sum won’t cover the whole community. NJ.com.