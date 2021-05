MASSACHUSETTS HAS BEEN a leader in education since 1635 when Boston opened the nation’s first public school. But we haven’t drastically changed our approach in the last 375 years. We still often rely on teacher-led instruction to seated students (even on Zoom!), all moving in unison to a set schedule. This system was built for the factory floor, not a rapidly advancing high-tech economy. While last year brought tremendous hardship, it also spurred previously unthinkable innovation in education. Let’s take this moment to imagine a future beyond getting back to normal—one that opens up opportunities for all of Massachusetts’ students.