newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Dame Helen Mirren loves TikTok

By Celebretainment
Webster County Citizen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDame Helen Mirren loves TikTok. The 75-year-old actress has admired the "inventiveness and creativity" of what people have been able to achieve online during the coronavirus pandemic and she admitted she's enjoyed using the short video app "a little bit" over the last year. Asked if she's been using TikTok...

www.webstercountycitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hackford
Person
Helen Mirren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humour#Poetry#Amazon Prime Video#Un American#Man#Creativity#E News#Women#Element
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Lori Loughlin, Helen Mirren, Joel Edgergon + More!

LORI LOUGHLIN IS HEADING TO MEXICO: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli have been granted permission to travel to Mexico for a family vacation. According to TMZ , the couple will spend time in San Jose del Cabo from June 16th to June 21st. Documents obtained by the outlet say Loughlin has paid her $150k fine and fulfilled her community service requirement and Mossimo has remained in compliance with the terms of his supervised release.
TV & VideosIGN

Solos: Exclusive Official Clip (2021) Helen Mirren

Here's an exclusive clip from Amazon's Solos featuring Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Created by David Weil (Hunters), Solos spans our present and future, grappling with time travel, A.I. bots, solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, and more—all to illuminate the deeper meaning of connection and what it means to be human. Each episode features a different actor from the stellar ensemble cast. Solos premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 21, 2021.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Mark Strong won't be in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mark Strong won't be appearing in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'. The 57-year-old star played the villainous Doctor Sivana in the original 2019 film but confirmed that he will not be reprising his role, although he is looking forward to watching Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu playing antagonists in the upcoming movie.
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

Helen Mirren on ‘Solos’: ‘We all live in a monologue’

Helen Mirren discusses her “Solos” episode in which she is the sole performer. The Oscar winner also reveals which era of her life she’d like to revisit. “Solos,” a seven-part anthology series, is now streaming on Prime Video. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
CelebritiesWUSA

Helen Mirren on Taking the Wheel in 'F9' and Getting Launched Into Space (Exclusive)

"Older woman launches herself into outer space." The pitch, offered up by Helen Mirren with a giggle, remarkably has nothing to do with her role in the Fast and Furious cinematic universe, nor any real-world plan to bail on the daily drama of life on Earth. It's how Mirren teases her installment in Amazon's Solos, an anthology series that explores the depths of human connection of characters experiencing extreme isolation.
Moviesnuevoculture.com

Helen Mirren on Solos’ Sci-Fi Futurism And Her Character’s Dior Wardrobe

Solos, Amazon’s newly launched sci-fi series, is unlike anything else on the small screen. Creator David Weil’s vision of the future unfolds via episodes that focus and feature a single performer. Familiar faces like Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, and Constance Wu monologue through stylized sequences that combine to form an overarching narrative. While we’re used to seeing actors command the stage by themselves on Broadway, most television shows and films rely on a cast of characters. This stripped-down version of storytelling offers a new level of intimacy for audiences, but it’s just as exciting for the performers. “Anything that shakes up the format is interesting, isn’t it?” shared Mirren via Zoom. “At first, I thought, oh, it’s a monologue, it’s just too much work. I don’t know if I’ll be good enough, but then I read the script, and I thought, this is such a beautiful piece of writing. There’s such sensibility and understanding of a certain sort of woman, one who is very recognizable.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9’s Helen Mirren On ‘Dream’ Of Driving In The Fast And Furious

Way back in March of 2015, actress Helen Mirren expressed a desire to be in a Fast & Furious movie. That comment eventually made it to the ears of Vin Diesel, and Mirren's wish came true when she was introduced as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Owen and Deckard Shaw, a pair of villains from previous entries in the series. However, there was one significant problem. The reason that Mirren wanted to be in a Fast & Furious movie was so she could drive fast cars and her role in The Fate of the Furious did not give her that option.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’: Helen Mirren Talks Playing The Main Villain

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Helen Mirren has shared her excitement about playing the villain in the upcoming DC flick. Very few esteemed actresses like Helen Mirren ever make their way onto genre film sets but when they do, the results are spectacular. The non-nonsense serious actor Helen Mirren first turned heads when she appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise as Deckard Shaw’s mother. She’s set to reprise her role for this summer’s F9 as well, proving that independent actor has a place in mainstream Hollywood productions. Mirren will soon be joining the DC Extended Universe as Hespera in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
Minoritiesdigitalspy.com

Harry Styles seen in costume as he films LGBTQ+ drama My Policeman

Harry Styles is still working hard in Hollywood, with brand new photos from upcoming LGBTQ+ drama My Policeman revealing the singer-turned-actor in character. Just a few months after Olivia Wilde shared a photo of Harry on the set of his other upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, the One Direction star has been photographed filming the hotly-anticipated adaptation of Bethan Roberts' novel.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Solos trailer: Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman star in Amazon sci-fi anthology series

The official trailer for Solos has dropped, starring Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Anne Hathaway.The star-studded anthology series from creator David Weil (Hunters) also features Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.Each of the seven episodes is a 30-minute monologue, exploring the deeper meaning of human connection.The series aims to “illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience”, according to Amazon.Freeman’s character, who has Alzheimer’s, can be heard saying: “Though we all feel alone in different ways, in feeling alone we...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Solos’ Creator David Weil & Directors Talk Working With Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway & More On Amazon Anthology Series – Contenders TV

“Solos is a tale of seven stories,” creator David Weil says about the Amazon Studios anthology series set to debut May 21 on Prime Video. “Most of them are future tales — I like to call these future memories, tapestry of different collections of events in these individuals’ lives,” he adds about the seven-episode series that stars the likes of Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. “Each story centers around one or two incredible actors and we get to really mine a beautiful or harrowing, terrifying or heartbreaking moment in their life.”
Moviestheubj.com

Helen Mirren is stirred up she finally gets to drive in F9

Helen Mirren is stirred up she finally gets to drive in the upcoming installment of the famous Fast and Furious franchise, titled F9. Mirren is one of few entertainers left in Hollywood with legendary stage and screen status. As she is the solitary individual to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting in both the US and UK. She is a multiple-time Academy Award nominee for her jobs in Robert Altman’s Gosford Park and her exhibition as Queen Elizabeth II in 2006’s The Queen, before finally winning an Oscar in 2009 for the Leo Tolstoy biopic, The Last Station, in which Mirren featured as the popular creator’s wife, Sofya.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Charlize Theron sparks major reaction with unrecognisable new look

Charlize Theron is known for switching up her appearance for movie roles and her latest look left fans wondering if it was even her!. The actress, 45, is starring in the upcoming Netflix movie, School for Good and Evil, and she gave her social media followers a sneak peek at her character with a photo on Instagram.