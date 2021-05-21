newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, MA

Organizers say Marshfield Fair decision will be made by June 1

Wicked Local
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD – The decision to bring midway games, carnival rides, farm animals and giant produce back to the Marshfield Fairgrounds this year will be made by June 1, organizers said. In a recent email to exhibitors, Marshfield Fair Director of Administrative Services Janet Scribner said directors are gathering as much...

www.wickedlocal.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Marshfield, MA
Marshfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Carver, MA
City
Northampton, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
City
Topsfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Arts And Crafts#Local Events#Arts Events#Administrative#Plimoth Patuxet Museums#Plimoth Plantation#The Marshfield Fair#The Topsfield Fair#Marshfield Fairgrounds#Organizers#4 H Events#Exhibitors#Carnival Rides#Visit Marshfieldfair Org#Quilting#Spring#Farm Animals#Horticulture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

Cohasset High School collecting donations for shelter

Cohasset High School is collecting donations for the Carolina Hill Shelter in Marshfield. Carolina Hill is an emergency assistance homeless shelter operated by a private, nonprofit organization that primarily serves families. In need are breakfast foods such as granola bars, cereal, instant oatmeal, pancake mix and any other foods that do not need to be refrigerated. Carolina Hill are also in need of things like diapers, various personal hygiene products, disposable paper products and plastic utensils. Clothes are not needed at this time.
Braintree, MAPatriot Ledger

COVID-19 case counts continue to drop, so does risk of transmission on the South Shore

BRAINTREE — Since the start of the pandemic, Braintree has seen 4,588 cases of COVID-19 resulting in 136 deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. And for three straight days this week, Tuesday through Thursday, the town has reported no new cases of COVID-19. For the second straight week, the estimated number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has dropped by 22 percent, down to 15,833. And the number of cases in most South Shore towns also decreased, statistics released Thursday by the state Department of Public Health show.
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

Marshfield Scouts replace flags on veterans' graves

Marshfield Scouts in Marshfield Pack 97, Troop 101 and Troop 424 honored veterans by replacing flags on graves in three Marshfield cemeteries, Winslow Cemetery, Cedar Grove Cemetery and Couch Cemetery, on May 8. Barney Dowd, current caretaker of Marshfield's Veterans Memorial Park and organizer of the Flags on Graves events...
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

Peter Cook Sr., 2020 Citizen of the Year

Peter Cook Sr.'s charitable work has always been personal - working to help those who have gone through struggles he and his family know all too well. For his tireless work, which has impacted the lives of so many families and individuals struggling with addiction, cancer and disabilities, Peter Cook Sr. of the Cook Family Charitable Foundation, has been named the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and Marshfield Mariner's 2020 Citizen of the Year.
Plymouth County, MAWicked Local

Plymouth County spring sales on the rise, a return to normalcy?

“In yet another sign that normalcy may soon be upon us, the early spring market has shown a nice bump in sales activity,” reports Register of Deeds John R. Buckley Jr. Plymouth County recorded 850 deeds in April, compared to 652 deeds recorded in April, 2020, a jump of 30%. Thus far this year Plymouth County recorded 2,931 deeds compared to 2,592 recorded at this time in 2020. This represents a 13% increase from the 2020 sales activity. Average sales price has shown a healthy 14% increase. In 2020, the average sale price was $442,575. The 2021 number exceeds the half million dollar mark, calculating out to a year-to-date average sales price of $506,401. “I continue to be concerned about the first-time home buyers, especially when the average sales price for a home in Plymouth County is over a half million dollars,” said Register Buckley.
Boston, MAPatriot Ledger

Rexicana opens food truck in Boston's Seaport district

MARSHFIELD — Rexicana Surf Cantina isn't set to open for the season until the end of this month, but those craving their locally-sourced tacos have a new option - a food truck at the Cisco Brewers beer garden in Boston's Seaport district. "We've partnered with them in the past, so...
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

Marshfield Elks Lodge 2494 donates food to veterans

The Marshfield Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 2494 recently held a food for veterans event where area veterans were provided free bundles of food at the Marshfield Elks Lodge. Past Exalted Ruler Phil Pescatore organized the event. "The Marshfield Elks greatly appreciate our area veterans,” said Pescatore. “Due...
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

County delivers CARES check for $859K to Plymouth Town Hall

PLYMOUTH – A rather large check was hand-delivered Friday to Town Hall. Plymouth County officials dropped off funds totaling $859,814.43 to help Plymouth pay for COVID-19 expenses. In a brief ceremony in front of Town Hall, County Treasurer Tom O’Brien and County Commissioners Greg Hanley and Jared Valanzola presented the...
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

Marshfield achievers

Trixie Ward, of Marshfield, was recently involved in a production of Masha Obolensky's “Interior of the Artist Without Her Sister” at Emerson College in Boston. The production, directed by Melia Bensussen, ran from March 25 to 28 and was presented in a live virtual format. “Interior of the Artist Without Her Sister” is the story of Vanessa Bell, Virginia Woolf's sister, dealing with the loss of this central relationship in her life. This theatrical piece draws from both Vanessa Bell and Virginia Woolf's autobiographical writings. Ward is pursuing a major in design/technology and is a member of the Emerson College class of 2023. For this production, Ward is credited as a costume designer. Emerson Stage is the producing organization within the Emerson College Department of Performing Arts. Here, the next generation of actors, designers, stage managers, technicians, administrators and educators work alongside faculty, professional staff and guest artists to bring skills learned in the classroom to life on stage.
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

Marshfield Leaders of the Year named

The Marshfield Mariner and Marshfield Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the honorees for this year's Leaders of the Year. Our 2020 Citizen of the Year is Peter Cook Sr. of the Cook Family Charitable Foundation, whose tireless work has impacted the lives of so many families and individuals struggling with addiction, cancer and disabilities.