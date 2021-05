There's really no arguing that Freddie Gibbs is among the best rappers in the game right now. While many fans have known that for years, the rest of the world has been catching up in recent times, largely due to the Grammy nomination he received for Best Rap Album. He's one of the few rappers in the game that can work with people like Madlib and Alchemist as easily as Young Chop and Mike Will Made-It (who apparently contributed to his forthcoming album).