Grizzlies vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Hearts will be broken and glory will be seized, as the 2021 NBA playoffs roar into action. The Utah Jazz are the team to beat after a pitch-perfect regular season, but it's hard not to get misty-eyed about the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, back in contention after 10-year and eight-year playoff droughts. Oh, and there's also the small matter of the Lakers... Every single game is pivotal, so read on as we explain how to get an NBA playoffs live stream and watch every basketball game online, no matter where you are in the world right now.