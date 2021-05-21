newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Val Demings, Stephanie Murphy and other Central Florida contenders want to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio

By Danielle J. Brown
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 1 day ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2maCfm_0a6jiCod00

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat once on the shortlist for vice president and a tough adversary during the U.S. House impeachment inquiry into then-President Donald Trump, is signaling that she’ll take on U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.

Media outlets earlier this week posted stories about a Demings v. Rubio race, and Demings tweeted: “I know the stakes are too high for Republicans to stand in the way of getting things done for Floridians, which is why I’m seriously considering a run for the Senate.”

Demings was Orlando’s first female chief of police before winning Florida’s 10th Congressional seat in 2016.

But she’s part of a list of potential contenders from Central Florida trying to unseat Rubio, with political geography an element in the race.

Both of Florida’s current senators are Republicans and hail from the far southern end of the state, with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott in Naples on the Gulf side, and Rubio from Miami on the Atlantic side.

Prior to Scott winning a U.S. Senate seat in the 2018 election, the two senators were Rubio and Bill Nelson, who is from Central Florida. (Nelson is now the head of NASA.)

So far, other potential contenders for Rubio’s seat have ties to Central Florida, one of the state’s most populous areas, including the city of Orlando. The area is a major tourist hub that brings in billions for the state and employs thousands of workers.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-7th). Official photo.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat who represents Seminole County and much of northern Orange County, hasn’t officially announced a run against Rubio. But the Axios news website reported that Murphy may announce her bid in early June.

Murphy is the first Vietnamese-American woman to be elected to Congress, winning the 7th District seat in the 2016 election. Before she was elected to Congress, Murphy was a businesswoman and college instructor. She also served as a national security specialist in the office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense, according to U.S. House bio.

Becca Tieder, a political activist who has worked with Ruth’s List, which endorses and helps recruit progressive Democratic pro-choice women, told the Phoenix that both women have a shot at Rubio’s seat and either could when the race.

“I think he’s more vulnerable than he’s ever been and those women are both smart and strong,” she told the Phoenix. “If both women toss their names in the hat, we will see Florida politics at its best.”

Another prominent Central Florida woman had been considering a race against Rubio — Aramis Ayala, a former state attorney.

She told her Twitter followers on May 3 that she was interested in running for the U.S. Senate. But she’s now changed course following the the news of Demings’ intention to go up against Rubio, according to POLITICO.

Meanwhile, another potential candidate in the mix is former U.S. Representative Alan Grayson. In 2019, he released a book called High Crimes: The Impeachment of Donald Trump.

On May 4, he tweeted his interest in the seat: “I’m looking at running against Marco Rubio.  The Senate needs more progressive champions.”

This Monday, he told Orlando-based Spectrum News that he’s seeing if there’s enough support for his run.

“So far, the signs are good,” he told Spectrum.

The post Val Demings, Stephanie Murphy and other Central Florida contenders want to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

272
Followers
234
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Grayson
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Aramis Ayala
Person
Bill Nelson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Central Florida#Sen Marco Rubio#Republicans#House#Floridians#Axios#Vietnamese#Congress#Defense#Democratic#The U S Senate#Politico#Rubio Race#The Senate#Senators#Election#Seminole County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

‘I wish I could feel better about our progress’: Panel recaps FL legislative session’s harm to minority communities

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nearing the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota, a Florida lawmaker and local officials and community members gathered via Zoom in Palm Beach County to reflect about Florida’s 2021 legislative session’s implications for racial and LGBTQ equity. Progressive efforts to quash bills penalizing transgender athletes […] The post ‘I wish I could feel better about our progress’: Panel recaps FL legislative session’s harm to minority communities appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House OKs commission to probe Capitol attack, but McConnell objections may doom it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—The U.S. House voted Wednesday 252-175 to give the go-ahead to the formation of an independent, bipartisan commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite objections from Republican leaders that the scope of the commission was not wide enough and other investigations are ongoing. Thirty-five Republicans joined with Democrats in […] The post U.S. House OKs commission to probe Capitol attack, but McConnell objections may doom it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Congressional Republicans urge State Department to declassify documents related to origins of the coronavirus

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—U.S. House Republicans on the Energy and Commerce Committee are pushing for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to declassify documents from a research facility in China relating to the origins of the coronavirus. Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia, the top Republican on the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, along with other GOP lawmakers wrote a letter to Blinken […] The post Congressional Republicans urge State Department to declassify documents related to origins of the coronavirus appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Lawmakers approve massive gambling expansion for FL but the deal faces state and federal hurdles

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Craps, roulette, and other forms of gambling associated with casinos are coming to Florida. Sports betting, too. The Florida House voted, 97-17, to that effect on Wednesday, capping a three-day special session on ratification of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ massive gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The Senate had done likewise just one day […] The post Lawmakers approve massive gambling expansion for FL but the deal faces state and federal hurdles appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House condemns Atlanta shootings and Asian American racism

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—The U.S. House on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the March 16 mass shooting in Atlanta and reaffirming Congress’ commitment to combating racism and violence against the Asian American community, which has seen a spike in hate crimes since the onset of the pandemic. The resolution, H.Res. 275, passed, 244-180, though more than a dozen Republicans argued […] The post U.S. House condemns Atlanta shootings and Asian American racism appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MinoritiesPosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL House Dems elect two Black members as future leaders; one makes history as its first Black woman

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus will be the future leaders of the Florida House Democrats, with one member making history as the party’s first Black woman leader. Following the end of the special legislative session on gambling expansion in Florida, the House Democratic Caucus met Wednesday and unanimously elected state Rep. Ramon […] The post FL House Dems elect two Black members as future leaders; one makes history as its first Black woman appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HobbiesPosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL Senate goes first in ratifying gambling compact, over objections about constitutionality and secrecy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Senate ratified a 30-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida on Tuesday, ahead of a vote expected Wednesday in the House of Representatives. Over small but pointed bipartisan opposition, the Senate voted 38-1 to ratify the agreement negotiated by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It guarantees Florida […] The post FL Senate goes first in ratifying gambling compact, over objections about constitutionality and secrecy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HobbiesPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Charity-based bingo comes out a winner, removed from new gambling regulations

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Northwest Florida bingo players and others around the state are safe from legislative efforts to change the game they love, thanks to State Sen. George Gainer. The Panama City Republican made clear in the Legislature’s special session on gambling that bingo, largely a social activity involving small bets that mostly go to charities, should be […] The post Charity-based bingo comes out a winner, removed from new gambling regulations appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Another federal lawsuit claims FL’s new election reforms attack voting rights of Black and Latino residents

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Voting rights and civil rights groups including UnidosUS, Equal Ground Education Fund, and Faith in Florida filed a legal challenge Tuesday against Florida’s controversial new election reforms, which curtail access to mail-in balloting and other aid to voters. Their federal lawsuit charges that the reforms, already signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, disproportionately restrict […] The post Another federal lawsuit claims FL’s new election reforms attack voting rights of Black and Latino residents appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Rally against gambling expansion at state Capitol: ‘Keep Florida family friendly. No Casinos!’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Carrying signs saying “No More Casinos!” and “This is All Unconstitutional!,” about 100 Floridians trekked to the state Capitol Tuesday to protest a multi-billion dollar gambling compact that is coming close to fruition in the Legislature. “We have concerns that this is sidestepping what the voters voted on with Amendment 3,” said Joey McKinnon, who […] The post Rally against gambling expansion at state Capitol: ‘Keep Florida family friendly. No Casinos!’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

‘Don’t mess with Bingo’; senators are cold to rule changes amid gambling reforms

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Changes in state rules over Bingo games in Florida may have hit a dead end Monday. The lone Senate committee charged with vetting nine pieces of gaming and gambling legislation in that chamber did not vote on the three measures related to Bingo. In the House of Representatives, the Bingo measures have no counterparts, indicating […] The post ‘Don’t mess with Bingo’; senators are cold to rule changes amid gambling reforms appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL Supreme Court disciplines trial judge who interfered with a contested judicial election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court has ordered a public reprimand for Citrus County Judge Richard Howard for trying to discourage an election challenge against a fellow judge in a local contested judicial election. The court didn’t identify the other people involved, but the Citrus County Chronicle has named former Brooksville lawyer Pam Vergara as the Brooksville […] The post FL Supreme Court disciplines trial judge who interfered with a contested judicial election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis’ gambling deal means billions for Florida, but is it enough?

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better, given how much gambling the Seminole Tribe will get to control. “This is the dream deal ...
GamblingPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Legislature poised to allow fantasy sports betting in principle, but not in fact — at least, not this year

Quality Journalism for Critical Times There won’t be legal online fantasy sports betting in Florida anytime soon — at least, it looks unlikely this year. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have agreed in their gambling compact to allow these games. And legislation ratifying that deal, approved Tuesday by the Senate and by a House select committee, […] The post Legislature poised to allow fantasy sports betting in principle, but not in fact — at least, not this year appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after the Legislature's annual 60-day...
Florida Statewflx.com

New gaming deal faces uncertain future in Florida

Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol considering a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe this week. It’ll expand tribal operations and bring mobile sports betting to the state. But no one is certain whether supporters have the votes needed. Monday started with a compromise. Leadership announced the governor...
HobbiesPosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL Legislature’s special session on gambling advances but exposes squeamishness

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Just before his panel voted Monday to advance legislation connected to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ big gambling deal, Republican Rep. Nick DiCeglie, from Pinellas County, confessed to mixed feelings. “I have some serious concerns about whether or not this is expansion of gambling. And that is something that I have to, you know, work out internally. […] The post FL Legislature’s special session on gambling advances but exposes squeamishness appeared first on Florida Phoenix.