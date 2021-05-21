newsbreak-logo
At 7 years old, cancer patient Luke Silvia greets supporters with a wave

Wicked Local
Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON – There have been dark days since 7-year-old Luke Silvia was diagnosed with leukemia in March, but Sunday afternoon a wave of support helped lift his spirits. The Drive and Wave Motorcade that rode past Luke’s house consisted of police and fire vehicles from Kingston, Halifax, Plympton, Plymouth, Carver, Whitman and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, and community members in their vehicles.

