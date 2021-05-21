At 7 years old, cancer patient Luke Silvia greets supporters with a wave
KINGSTON – There have been dark days since 7-year-old Luke Silvia was diagnosed with leukemia in March, but Sunday afternoon a wave of support helped lift his spirits. The Drive and Wave Motorcade that rode past Luke’s house consisted of police and fire vehicles from Kingston, Halifax, Plympton, Plymouth, Carver, Whitman and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, and community members in their vehicles.www.wickedlocal.com